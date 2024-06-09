Council requests for flood prevention measures

THE Cebu City Council has requested the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to implement flood prevention measures to avoid detrimental economic effects and dangers to lives and properties.

The council made this request due to onset of the rainy season.

City Councilor Jose Abellanosa passed two resolutions during the regular session on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, urging the DEPW and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to prepare for the rainy season.

One of the resolutions was the installation of flood control pumps in flood-prone areas.

Abellanosa also tasked DEPW and DPWH to cover and repair all open, uncovered, or damaged culverts, manholes and potholes along roads and sidewalks that pose safety risks to motorists and pedestrians, particularly during flooding incidents due to heavy raining.

The official stressed the likelihood of a large volume of rainwater due to the high chance of a La Niña phenomenon developing by June to August, as forecasted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

He said that with the weather phenomenon, more typhoons are expected to enter the country aside from excessive rains for the rest of the year.

Last June 7, Pagasa declared the end of the El Niño phenomenon, while it said on May 29 that the start of the rainy season had begun.

Pagasa also announced that the high chance of La Niña conditions developing by the July-August-September period increases the likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions in some areas of the country, especially toward the end of the year.

On May 23, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia looked into the possibility of building gabion dams in the mountains in preparation for the La Niña phenomenon, following a meeting with the Task Force Gubat sa Baha overseer, retired major general Melquiades Feliciano.

The task force has been desilting and dredging rivers in Cebu City while conducting clearing operations and recovering three-meter easement zones against commercial establishments and households that violated the easement zones.

Garcia said around P200 million for flood-control projects in priority areas around the city has been appropriated for the task force.

Gabion dams in mountain barangays will control the flow of water from the upland to minimize overbanking and flooding in the midtown and downtown areas. / EHP