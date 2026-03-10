Council reviews reco on Monterrazas project

THE Cebu City Council approved a recommendation on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to enforce stricter regulatory compliance and monitoring on the Monterrazas de Cebu development in Barangay Guadalupe. This move aims to ensure that the developer adheres to environmental and administrative standards as construction activities continue.

The council resolution resulted from an inspection conducted by a team from the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), Office of the Building Official (OBO), and officials of Barangay Guadalupe on Jan. 12, 2026.

On Feb. 3, 2026, Councilor Mikel Rama filed a resolution for an executive session held Tuesday, March 10, concerning the development. Representatives of Cenro, OBO, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and Barangay Guadalupe officials attended

the meeting.

During the executive session, Monterrazas de Cebu maintained that it did not violate any cease and desist order (CDO), according to Councilor Joel Garganera. The councilor said the developer clarified during the closed-door meeting that the earth-moving activities were not within the specific area covered by the stoppage order.

“They said they did not violate the CDO because the reported earth movement is not in the same area of Monterrazas that is being questioned,” Garganera said.

He said Monterrazas is part of a larger property where several developers operate, and the activity observed by inspectors was outside the portion linked to the flooding issue raised after typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025.

Retention ponds

The developer also told council members that the project’s water retention ponds exceed the required capacity.

“They said their retention pond is more than enough—around 80 percent beyond what is required,”

Garganera said.

Garganera said the DENR has yet to release the results of its investigation into the flooding incident that affected parts of Guadalupe.

“I don’t really have high expectations anymore that DENR will release the results soon. It’s not something new that they don’t immediately release the findings,” he said.

The councilor said concerns were raised during the discussion about drainage systems connected to lowland areas. He said poorly maintained or enclosed drainage channels can worsen water flow during heavy rains.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Garganera said, clarified during the meeting that he is not opposed to development projects but stressed the need for proper planning to manage rainwater runoff.

“When large developments are built without proper water absorption, the runoff becomes like the flush of a toilet—it goes straight into the drainage system and increases the speed and volume of water going down,” Garganera said.

Cenro earlier recommended the issuance of a CDO over alleged environmental compliance issues, but clarified that the authority to issue such an order rests with Mayor Nestor Archival.

Archival said in a separate interview that he has yet to receive the endorsement but said the City Government will act once the documents

reach him.

The controversy surrounding the project intensified after severe flooding hit parts of Barangay Guadalupe during typhoon Tino, prompting calls for investigations into the hillside development and its drainage and retention pond systems.

Flood concerns

The investigation stemmed from massive flooding that struck Sitio Guadalajara in Guadalupe on

Nov. 4.

Videos circulating online showed floodwaters nearly reaching the roofs of several houses, with at least 20 homes affected by strong currents that damaged a

perimeter wall.

Residents said it was the first time they experienced such severe flooding. The area lies directly below the Monterrazas hillside development, prompting concerns that the project worsened

water runoff.

The flooding prompted the Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Guadalupe, led by SK chairman Matthew Jose Estenzo, to pass a resolution seeking an investigation into the project’s retention ponds and drainage systems.

Calls for transparency

Garganera said barangay and SK officials attended the executive session but remain uncertain about the results of ongoing investigations.

He said that even if the developer believes it did not violate the CDO, it should still coordinate closely with the barangay and keep residents informed about activities in the area.

“Whether they like it or not, the barangay is their host community. If there are developments or earth-moving activities, even if those are not covered by the CDO, they should inform the barangay,” Garganera said.

He said the developer should proactively explain the situation to local officials and residents instead of waiting for them to raise concerns before the City Council.

“Since DENR has not yet released its findings, the least the developer can do is reach out to the barangay and explain what is happening on the ground,” he said. / CAV