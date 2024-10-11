Council seeks legal clarity on traffic project payment

THE Cebu City Council has approved a resolution seeking legal opinions from multiple government agencies regarding a P480-million digital traffic system project, following payment demands from suppliers.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera and passed on Wednesday, Oct, 9, 2024, comes in response to an ultimatum issued by project suppliers Cylix Technologies Inc. and Triune Electronic Systems Inc. on Sept. 30, demanding full payment for the implemented system.

Launched in 2020 during the administration of late mayor Edgardo Labella, the project has been completed in its first phase, covering 18 intersections at P232 million. The second phase, currently ongoing, covers 27 intersections at P248 million.

Questions have emerged about the contract’s legitimacy after it was discovered that former City Administrator Floro Casas Jr., rather than the mayor, signed the agreement. This has prompted the council to seek guidance from the City Legal Office, Commission on Audit, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has established a task force, headed by Local School Board members Raddy Diola and Ernest Herrera, and City Transportation Office Deputy Chief Kent Francisco Jongoy, to investigate potential overpricing concerns and compare the system with similar projects in other cities.

The implemented traffic system features advanced technology including underground cables and 184 high-definition cameras equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities. These cameras can automatically adjust signal timing based on traffic flow, capture license plate numbers and occupants inside vehicles, and provide 32x zoom capability with 360-degree coverage.

The suppliers have threatened to escalate the matter to the Ombudsman if payment is not received, while city officials maintain the necessity of reviewing the contract terms and project specifications before proceeding with payment. / JPS