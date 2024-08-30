Council summons firm, residents on landfill concerns

The Cebu City Council summoned the private firm and residents for an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, to address ongoing concerns about the sanitary landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

Councilor Nestor Archival, during his privilege speech on Wednesday, Aug. 28, called on representatives from Spring Valley Country Homes, Woodland Subdivision, Sta. Ana Homeowners Association, the Barangay Binaliw Council, the Department of Natural Resources—Environmental Management Bureau, Cebu City Administrator, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, Department of Public Services, and Prime Integrated Waste Solution Inc. (PWS), the firm that manages the landfill, to attend the session next week.

Archival said that the landfill has been a crucial part of the waste management system. However, the ongoing operation has led to significant and persistent challenges, particularly the overpowering odor that permeates the surrounding areas.

Complaint

According to Archival, last March 2023, the council received a complaint from the residents near the landfill regarding the stench coming from the garbage of the Binaliw landfill.

Moreover, Councilor Joel Garganera said in a text message on Friday, Aug. 30, that it is disappointing that the firm compromised the convenience of the constituents and put the people’s health at risk.

“Pollution is not only about land, water, sea, or air; it is also about the people,” said Garganera.

Garganera, who chairs the committee on environment, said the executive session intends to know the short- and long-term solutions to addressing the problem.

“What is the plan for addressing the foul smell, the leachate, or the reported water contamination? We’d like to know how much time they need to address the dire situation or if they can still address the problem,” said Garganera, referring to PWS.

He added, “Is this mismanagement on their part, or are they not capable of processing the amount of waste?”

Garganera said that they want to get the commitment of PWS if they can still address the issue; if not, the city will need to intervene in their operations.

When asked if PWS would be fined or if the operations would be suspended if found incapable of addressing the issue, Garganera replied, “possible.”

Residents around the sanitary landfill called on the local officials to address the foul smell coming from the garbage.

Also, residents of Barangay Panoypoy in Consolacion, Cebu have raised concerns about water pollution they believe is caused by the Binaliw sanitary landfill.

Due to this, they are compelled to purchase clean water for their daily needs and consumption. The residents claimed they could no longer use the natural water resources in their village.

Barangay Panoypoy is adjacent to Barangay Binaliw in Cebu City.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia earlier said he would visit the landfill following complaints from the residents.