Council targets November finish for budget hearings

Members of the Cebu City Council are hoping to complete the hearings for the 2025 annual budget by November.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chair of the finance committee, said in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, that the City Treasurer’s Office will be called first to defend the sources of funds during the budget hearing, which is expected to start this month.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia earlier said that he is eyeing an annual budget of around P18 to P20 billion for next year.

He previously said that after they met with the department heads last Sept. 30, the budget proposal was ready for submission to the City Council before Oct. 15 after he signed it.

Garcia said that when creating the proposed budget, he took into account the local government’s revenue and expenses.

The Office of the Mayor prepares the annual budget and submits it to the City Council, which conducts a series of hearings before passing the proposal.

The budget hearings are supposed to know the proposals from each of the 27 departments and offices, and then the council approves them with or without cuts.

The current year’s budget pegged at P25,833,177,745.20 was approved by the council on Dec. 27, 2023.

In a previous report, Garcia said he plans to prioritize completing the Cebu City Medical Center during the remainder of dismissed mayor Michael Rama’s term. He said the hospital has been in poor condition for 10 years, with construction stalled for the past two to three years.

He aims to finish the remaining floors quickly so the City Government can add more services. Currently, only the first three floors and the seventh floor are in use.

Garcia also plans to continue some of Rama’s projects, including the construction of medium-rise buildings. He said this effort aligns with the national government’s 4PH program, Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino, aimed at providing housing for Filipinos.