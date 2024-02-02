Council to DOTr: Expedite Cebu BRT completion

THE Cebu City Council has urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to expedite the completion of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to reduce the inconvenience and impact it caused to the public traversing the road.

The request was made through a resolution filed by Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, who also chairs the Traffic Management and Coordination Committee (TMCC), and was approved by the Council during their regular session on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

The DOTr was given a copy of the approved resolution for its information and guidance.

The DOTr announced in last quarter of 2023 that it has moved the project’s target completion date from 2025 to 2027.

Gealon, in his resolution, said the pushback of the completion date is due to the delays in design changes.

He said the delay has caused "unnecessary traffic congestion in the area resulting in longer trip times, loss of productivity, and even major impacts like damage to vehicles, and injuries to drivers and passengers."

He also said the ongoing construction of the mass transit system has been creating traffic mess and has financially affected the government's financial disposition.

"It is therefore requested that DOTr expedite the completion of the CBRT project to reduce the inconvenience and impact that it has on Cebuanos and all people traversing the road," a portion of the resolution stated. (JJL)