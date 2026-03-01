Council to DPWH: Justify asphalt project

CEBU City Council is demanding a technical audit of a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) project in Barangay Calamba, questioning the logic of pouring asphalt over what it described as “good” concrete.

In a resolution proposed for the March 3, 2026, regular session, Councilor Harold Go asked the DPWH to submit the technical and financial basis for the project within 15 days. The move follows growing social media concerns from netizens questioning why asphalt is being laid over a “good-condition” concrete road along V. Rama Avenue.

The Council is requesting pavement condition assessment reports, engineering studies, a Program of Works, and detailed cost estimates to determine if the project is a prudent use of public funds.

“Infrastructure projects funded by taxpayers must be supported by clear engineering justification and lifecycle cost analysis,” Go said, noting that roads being asphalted currently appear “structurally serviceable and not

visibly deteriorated.”

The resolution also proposes a joint inspection by DPWH-7, the City Engineer’s Office, and relevant council committees to verify the necessity of the works. While national guidelines allow asphalt overlays for preventive maintenance, the Council wants to ensure these projects address actual needs rather than superficial upgrades.

On Jan. 13, 2015, then Secretary Rogelio Singson issued Department Order 04, Series of 2015 (5), which states: “Asphalt overlay on new concrete pavement shall not be allowed. However, in order to ensure homogeneity in pavement surface, asphalt overlay is allowed in case of reblocking and when the adjoining blocks are

asphalt overlaid.”

For rehabilitation of deteriorated concrete, minimum new concrete overlay is 260mm thick, but asphalt overlays follow prescribed thicknesses based on load and cost comparisons, according to DO 04.

SunStar tried to reach the DPWH Regional Office, but none of its officials were available to clarify or issue an explanation for the project.

In a related move, Councilor Alvin Arcilla introduced a proposed ordinance on Feb. 23 to standardize road repair practices. The legislation targets the “layering” issue, where new asphalt is added without removing old, damaged layers—a practice that raises road elevations, narrows sidewalks, and worsens urban flooding.

The proposed measure mandates “milling” (the removal of the existing road surface) and squaring of damaged pavement before any new layers are applied. Under the ordinance, contractors or government personnel who fail to comply would face strict penalties, including fines, contract liquidation,

or blacklisting.

Cold milling before overlaying asphalt pavement removes the deteriorated top layer to create a smooth, uniform base for the new asphalt overlay. This ensures proper bonding, prevents reflective cracking, and restores even thickness without excessive buildup.

Oversight for these standards would fall under the Department of Engineering and Public Works and the City Legal Office. Together, the resolution and the ordinance signal a heightened effort by the city to prevent infrastructure mismanagement and safeguard public funds. / EHP