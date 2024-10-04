Council to mayor: Say no to coal-fired power plant

THE Cebu City Council has submitted a request to the mayor’s office for a “no coal-fired power plant” policy, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and contributing to the country’s environmental goals.

The council has requested the office of the mayor to opt for renewable energy instead of coal-powered power plants.

City Councilor Rey Gealon, who authored the approved resolution on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, wrote that coal-powered power plant retirement is a remarkable step in reducing carbon emissions as it is the largest source of carbon emissions globally.

He said burning coal releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide, a major contributor to climate change, and other pollutants that harm both human health and the environment.

He added that coal is a finite resource and its extensive use leads to depletion.

Joint exploration

On Aug. 16, Gealon said renewable energy corporations Acen, GenZero, and Keppel Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore the origination and utilization of transition credits to accelerate the retirement of South Luzon Thermal Energy Corp., a coal-fired powerplant in Batangas.

He said that when completed, the project is expected to be the first converted coal-fired power plant in the world to generate transition credits.

In Cebu, four operational coal-fired power plants exist, including the Kepco SPC Power Corp. and the Naga Thermal Power Complex in Naga City, as well as Aboitiz Power-Therma Visayas Inc. and Cebu Energy Development Corp. in Toledo City.

The said power plants contribute to the total of 1.36 metric tons recorded in the year 2022, according to statistics.

The Philippines ranked 33rd among 206 countries in the world that releases carbon dioxide emissions.

According to usaid.gov, the Philippines has committed to reducing emissions by 75 percent by 2030, considered to be one of the most ambitious targets in Southeast Asia. / JPS