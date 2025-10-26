Council to MCWD: Delay water hike

THE Cebu City Council has urged the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to temporarily defer the imposition of its 12-percent water rate increase in light of the economic impact brought about by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025. In a resolution passed on Oct. 21, the council called for the suspension of the rate adjustment that took effect on Oct. 1.

MCWD has implemented a 12-percent water rate increase, charging a typical residential connection with a one-half-inch meter P235.60 as the minimum charge for the first 10 cubic meters of water. This is a difference of about P25.84 compared to the March 2025 rate. Consumption between 11 and 20 cubic meters is billed at P26.04 per cubic meter, while usage from 21 to 30 cubic meters costs P30.64 per cubic meter. Beyond 31 cubic meters, the rate rises to P75.02 per cubic meter.

CITY COUNCIL’S ARGUMENT. In the resolution, Councilor Sisinio Andales called on MCWD to suspend the rate adjustment, saying residents are still struggling to recover from the disaster’s aftermath. Andales said the hike would “disproportionately affect” vulnerable groups, including daily wage earners, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and families living below the poverty line. Many residents, especially those in low-income communities, continue to grapple with economic uncertainty, he added. The deferment should remain in place until affected communities recover and economic conditions stabilize.

MCWD’S RESPONSE. In response, the MCWD expressed appreciation for Andales’ concern for quake-affected communities but maintained that the water rate adjustment was “necessary and long overdue.” The utility said its last rate increase was implemented in January 2015, noting that despite rising operational expenses, it had deferred adjustments in 2020 to help consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

THE UTILITY’S JUSTIFICATION. MCWD added that no opposition was raised during the required public hearing for the rate adjustment, with participants instead emphasizing the need for a more reliable and sufficient water supply. Since 2015, MCWD said it has invested P2.1 billion in infrastructure projects and allocated P12 billion for operational expenses. It has also begun sourcing water from desalination plants to address drought and unstable supply during dry months.

The utility pointed out that even with the increase, potable water in Metro Cebu remains among the most affordable basic utilities — costing roughly P0.023 per liter or about P0.46 for a 20-liter gallon — compared to P25 for bottled water, P13 per kilowatt-hour of electricity, or P1,200 monthly for internet service. As a government-owned and -controlled corporation, MCWD said it does not receive funding from local or national governments and reinvests all revenues into projects and operations.

WHAT’S NEXT. MCWD said it remains open to dialogue and partnership with the Cebu City Government and other local government units in addressing the needs of consumers, especially in times of crisis,” the statement read.

A SEPARATE CONCERN. In another resolution, Councilor Harold Kendrick Go has urged the MCWD and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to establish a joint coordinated mechanism for water distribution, especially during scheduled interruptions.

Go said that MCWD must promptly inform the BFP in advance of any scheduled water interruption. The notice must include the date, duration and affected sitios or barangays. This coordination will allow the BFP to mobilize its water tankers to distribute water to the affected areas. He cited the inconvenience and hardship caused by interruptions, particularly in highly populated and elevated areas. / EHP