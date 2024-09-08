Council to study BHW stipend hike

THE Cebu City Council has approved a resolution to consider and study the feasibility of raising the honorarium of barangay health workers (BHWs).

City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, who chairs the committee on health, moved for a corollary motion to refer the resolution to the City Treasurer’s Office for comments.

City Councilor Mary Ann De los Santos, who authored the resolution forwarded to the council on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, wrote that in many instances, especially in barangays with limited vehicle services, BHW use their own money to accompany patients to health care facilities.

She said BHWs sometimes end up shouldering the patients’ fare, as well as their food.

Section 4 of City Ordinance (CO) 2609 indicates that a BHW receives P7,500 as financial assistance from the City Government.

The same CO described a BHW as someone who has undergone training programs under any accredited government and nongovernment organization and voluntarily renders primary health care services in the community after having been credited to function as such by the local health board in accordance with the guidelines promulgated by the Department of Health.

De los Santos pointed out that Cebu City has a considerable number of mountain barangays with limited resources.

She said the honorarium BHWs receive from the barangay varies, as well as their proximity to health care facilities.

She said BHWs are frontline health workers who provide basic health education and selected primary health care services.

“Their roles are very significant with the present diverse Cebu City residents,” she wrote.

There are over 900 BHWs across the city’s 80 barangays, earning between P500 and P3,000 a month.

Altea Racuya-Lim, BHW coordinator for the City Health Department, said Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia understood the plight of BHWs, especially for those working in far-flung barangays under challenging conditions, but he was concerned about the City’s ability to cover the increased costs.

“Pero dili pa siya (Garcia) kahatag because dili pa enough atong finances para sa increase. For sure, mangayo sad og increase ang other barangay personnel like tanods, loaders and drivers,” Lim told SunStar Cebu last month.

(But he cannot approve the proposal just as yet because the City’s finances cannot cover the increase. For sure, other barangay personnel like tanods, loaders and drivers will also ask for a raise if the BHWs get one.)

The initial proposal was to increase the monthly honorarium of BHWs from the City Government from P7,500 to P10,000. / JPS