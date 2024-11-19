Council urged to fast-track Tejero resettlement site

THE Cebu City Council has been urged to expedite the acquisition of the approved resettlement site in Barangay Tejero, which is crucial to the success of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

Any deviation from the approved resettlement site would jeopardize the CBRT project’s loan agreement with the World Bank, according to Jose Lim IV, officer-in-charge undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), in his letter to the City Council.

The DOTr’s request was endorsed to the council by City Administrator Kristine Joyce Batucan, in a letter dated Nov. 15, 2024.

Request

Lim’s request letter called for the City Council’s support in finalizing the acquisition of the approved resettlement site. The ad hoc committee for the CBRT project has also recommended the approval of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), which includes provisions for informal settler families affected by CBRT second and third packages.

He said the evaluation and approval of the site in Tejero began in 2016 under the supervision of DOTr’s land acquisition and resettlement specialists and was reviewed by the World Bank’s social safeguards specialists.

During a World Bank mission to Cebu City on Nov. 6-7, 2024, World Bank representatives said that changing the resettlement site would risk loan termination, potentially causing the project to miss the Sept. 30, 2026 loan validity deadline and jeopardizing its funding.

Agreement

A memorandum of agreement between the DOTr and the Cebu City Government, signed on Dec. 28, 2016, stipulated that funding for right-of-way and lot acquisition, including the resettlement site, would come from the World Bank loan.

In 2021, the Cebu City Government endorsed three proposed resettlement sites for evaluation by the National Housing Authority.

After consultations with affected informal settler families, the site in Tejero was chosen and conditionally approved by the World Bank in February 2022 to prevent delays in acquisition.

However, Lim noted that unresolved issues have stalled progress, impacting the project timeline.

The City Council had earlier raised questions about alleged irregularities in the lot procurement process, particularly since two of the three proposed lots were owned by a single corporation based in Barangay Mabolo and Tejero.

City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco also questioned the P83,000 per square meter cost of the selected lot, totaling P180 million for 2,497 square meters.

Cuenco suggested that the amount could instead be used to purchase City-owned lots, which would be cheaper and more beneficial to the City Government.

Investigation

To address these concerns, the City Council approved the formation of an ad hoc committee to investigate the lot acquisition process. The committee includes representatives from the Cebu City Legal Office, the Planning and Development Office, the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor, the Business Permit and Licensing Office, the City Appraisal Committee, and the CBRT-Project Management Office (PMO).

During a City Council session last Nov. 13, councilors scrutinized the lot purchase for lack of diligence in evaluation.

This was in response to a letter from Michelle Descartin, the CBRT-PMO legal officer and a member of the ad hoc committee, urging approval of the RAP.

The ad hoc committee’s final report, dated Nov. 7, 2024, states that the RAP complies with Republic Act 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992, and aligns with the City Government’s objectives for the CBRT project.

The committee clarified that either privately owned or City-owned lots could fulfill resettlement needs and stressed that the City Government is obligated to adopt and implement the RAP and land acquisition plan.

The committee also highlighted the legal standing of the World Bank loan agreement, emphasizing that such international agreements override conflicting local laws under the authority of the national government. The Supreme Court has upheld this principle in multiple rulings.

According to a sketch plan, the DOTr selected a lot owned by J and M Twin Peak Corp., covering 2,947 square meters along U. Aviola St. near T. Padilla St., MJ Cuenco Ave., and Gen. Maxilom Avenue Extension.

The site is accessible by public transport and will house a low-rise building and other facilities meeting the National Housing Agency’s standards.

The resettlement will benefit at least 57 informal settler families affected by the CBRT project’s right-of-way acquisition activities. / EHP