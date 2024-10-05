Council urges firms to deploy e-vehicles

ENVIRONMENTALLY-conscious companies have been urged to deploy commercial electric vehicles (EVs) as part of Cebu City’s efforts to transition toward a carbon-free future.

In a resolution passed by the City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2024, both public and private sectors were called upon to collaborate in reducing carbon emissions.

Councilor Rey Gealon, who authored the resolution, emphasized the need for all sectors to work together in improving air quality and promoting the use of renewable energy which would contribute greatly to a “cleaner and more sustainable city.”

This was prompted by the celebration of World Electric Vehicle Day last Sept. 9, organized by a green technology logistics company in the Philippines, which focused on accelerating the push for the use of commercial EVs in the country.

The celebration featured a forum that brought together the government, private sector, and key enabling organizations that aim to accelerate commercial EV adoption.

The forum also featured panel discussions that discussed pressing issues on the shift to commercial EVs and businesses’ efforts to achieve their sustainability targets by integrating electrified delivery services in their supply chain operations.

In his resolution, Gealon specifically mentioned Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) since the latter is one of the largest projects in the country that is managed by the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation under a joint venture agreement with the City and municipality of Cordova.

SunStar Cebu previously reported that Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in an interview with reporters on Sept. 16, said the City is planning to gradually replace its fleet of old government buses with electric buses.

Garcia said the initiative aims to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and align with Republic Act 11687, or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which requires government agencies, including local government units, to convert at least 10 percent of their fleet to electric vehicles.

Garcia said the City is considering phasing out 15-20 units of green tourist buses, potentially replacing them with electric buses.

He added that while the electricity consumption would possibly increase by 10-15 percent, the savings on fuel and the environmental benefits would likely offset the increase. / JPS