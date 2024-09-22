Council urges PhilHealth to conduct info drive

THE Cebu City Council has urged the Philippines Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to conduct a massive information about its benefits and services to the people.

Following the recent incident of a pregnant woman who died after giving birth on the street due to financial constraints, Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon authored a resolution, urging PhilHealth to conduct a massive information, education, and communication campaign to effectively disseminate information about the benefits and services available to Cebuanos.

Gealon, in his resolution approved by the Council during the regular session on Sept. 18, 2024, said many Cebuanos are currently unaware of the comprehensive benefits and services that may be availed through PhilHealth, as well as the provisions under the Universal Health Care Law.

In the resolution, Gealon requested PhilHealth to develop and implement targeted outreach programs, including but not limited to community seminars, informational brochures, digital media campaigns, and partnerships with local health centers and organizations, to ensure broad and effective coverage of the campaign.

Gealon said PhilHealth, as the primary national health insurance provider, has a crucial role in disseminating information and ensuring that all beneficiaries are fully aware of and can access the health services provided under their coverage.

In a statement made by Senator Cristopher “Bong” Go on Sept. 6, he underscored the importance of a more robust public information campaign on PhilHealth benefits and services amid reports that many Filipinos unaware of the benefits available to them.

Go emphasized the importance of making sure that every Filipino must be aware of the healthcare services they are entitle to under PhilHealth, especially in critical moments such as childbirth, hospitalization, and emergency care.

Go said the program and services are already there, however, many of the Filipinos just don’t know how to benefit from it.

He said the unused billions of pesos in PhilHealth funds should be used to not only improve their services, but also raise awareness on the benefits available for Filipinos, ensuring that all Filipinos are informed and empowered to access medical care when needed.

Based on Human Rights Online Philippines posted on July 4, the National Demographic and Health survey on health care showed that 30 percent of the population is unaware of PhilHealth, a slight decrease from 34 percent in the year 2017. (JPS)