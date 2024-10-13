Council urges transition to electric vehicles

THE Cebu City Council has called on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and private companies to shift the primary mode of transportation to electric vehicles (EVs) as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The council approved on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, a request to the LTFRB to craft guidelines in support of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida).

The same call has been forwarded to the Office of the Mayor and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Councilor Rey Gealon, who authored the resolution, emphasized the need for regulatory frameworks and guidelines that will encourage the transition to EVs in both public and private transport sectors. This includes clear regulations on franchise issuance, fare structuring, and operational incentives for EV adoption.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach LTFRB 7 director Eduardo Montealto for comment but had yet to respond as of writing.

Republic Act 11697 or the Evida Law, which became effective in April 2022, is the government’s proposed solution to the ever-increasing fuel prices.

It is expected to promote the growth of the electric vehicle industry and help the country move towards greener, fossil-free transportation.

Gealon said EVs help reduce carbon emissions, enhance air quality, and promote the use of renewable energy. He added that EVs are more efficient, and the cost of electricity is cheaper than fueling conventional vehicles.

‘Executive order’

Gealon also urged the Office of the Mayor to issue an executive order to stimulate the EV market, support the transition to emerging technologies, reduce the transport system’s reliance on fossil fuels, and lower gas emissions from road transport.

In a previous SunStar report, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced on Sept. 16 that the City Government plans to gradually replace its fleet of old government buses with EVs.

This initiative aims to reduce carbon footprint and aligns with RA 11697, which requires government agencies, including local government units, to convert at least 10 percent of their fleet to electric vehicles.

Garcia earlier said the City is considering phasing out 15-20 units of green tourist buses, potentially replacing them with electric buses.

However, he also clarified that the old units might still serve as backup vehicles or be sold, subject to the Commission on Audit guidelines.

Garcia highlighted the significant potential savings on fuel costs as a key motivation for transportation.

CCCI

Meanwhile, Gealon also urged the CCCI to encourage its member companies to integrate more EVs into their supply chains, aligning with the United Nations’ 7 Sustainable Development Goals.

The CCCI, the largest and most prominent local business membership organization in the Philippines, has over 900 member companies from various sectors, including trade, industry, services, ICT, and sectoral business associations.

Gealon said achieving the goal of a carbon-free city requires collaboration between the public and private sectors to promote EV usage, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable Cebu City. / JPS