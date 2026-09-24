Council weighs proposed halt to development in Talamban

THE Cebu City Council has referred to the committee on urban planning a proposal to temporarily halt new high-density residential developments in Barangay Talamban and nearby upland areas.

The referral came after councilors questioned the proposal’s scope, supporting data and legal basis.

Why the proposal was raised

Councilor Alvin Arcilla sought the temporary suspension because of concerns over water supply and traffic in Talamban and surrounding upland areas. His proposal covers new condominiums, subdivisions and similar high-density residential projects in the “north and upland areas.”

He urged the Cebu City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), Office of the Building Official (OBO) and other concerned offices to temporarily suspend applications while water supply and traffic issues are addressed.

The suspension, if approved, would remain in place while the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) addresses water supply concerns — after Arcilla noted that some residents were experiencing low water pressure or no water — and while the City Government pursues mass transportation and traffic decongestion measures, including the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project, in response to narrow roads in Talamban.

Arcilla said the City should determine how many residential units have already been approved but remain undeveloped. He estimated these projects could add more than 1,000 units and said the City should assess whether existing roads and alternative routes can accommodate them before allowing more residential development.

The councilor later clarified that his proposal was not intended to stop all investments in Talamban, saying business process outsourcing and information technology companies would be welcome because they could provide jobs for residents.

Questions behind the proposal

Councilor Winston Pepito questioned what would qualify as a “high-density residential development,” asking whether the threshold would be 50, 200 or 1,000 units.

He also questioned why the proposal covered the north and upland areas when much of the discussion focused on Talamban. This concern was also echoed by Councilor Dave Tumulak, who called for a technical review to identify the specific developments being referred to.

Pepito further asked why residential projects alone were being targeted when malls, schools, offices, warehouses and other developments could also consume water and generate traffic.

Pepito also asked what conditions would determine when the suspension could be lifted and whether technical studies already existed on traffic counts, projected water demand and infrastructure capacity.

Other concerns

Councilor Mikel Rama, for his part, agreed that rapid development could strain roads and water supply but questioned whether a suspension was the proper response, saying the City could not simply stop accepting development applications because their acceptance is a ministerial function of the concerned office.

Rama also said some areas covered by the proposal may already be classified under the city’s zoning ordinance for high-density residential or commercial development.

Councilor Harry Eran questioned whether the council had enough documentation to support a moratorium and called for evidence on the condition of the affected areas and a review of existing zoning classifications.

Arcilla maintained that the proposal was a temporary pause to give the City time to assess the situation. He cited a previous water shortage in Talamban, saying MCWD had gone 16 days without supplying water to the area, and said traffic was particularly heavy during school days.

What we don’t know yet

The council has yet to define “high-density residential development,” settle the exact geographic coverage or establish whether technical studies support the proposal.

It also has not established the number of approved but undeveloped residential units, estimated by Arcilla at more than 1,000, or determined how the proposal might affect zoning classifications, development rights and the legal duties of offices that process applications.

The council also has not set conditions for lifting the suspension. / CAV