Council weighs stricter rules for solo parent aid

CEBU CITY Councilors backed the proposed ordinance for financial assistance to solo parents in principle but said stricter eligibility rules and safeguards are needed before the city commits at least P22 million a year to the program.

The measure that seeks to grant qualified solo parents in Cebu City P1,000 in monthly aid gained broad support during a public hearing, although councilors called for tighter eligibility rules and stronger safeguards against abuse before it moves forward.

Authored by Councilor Harry Eran, the proposed ordinance would institutionalize local support for solo parents and, as originally drafted, create a Solo Parents Office under the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

Who gets the proposed monthly assistance

DSWS head Porcia Basmayor said Cebu City has 3,212 registered solo parent applicants, but only 1,862 currently qualify for financial assistance after income and eligibility assessments.

Applicants earning P11,528 or less a month, based on the city’s minimum wage, qualify financially for the subsidy. The City is also considering residency, voter registration, age and social worker validation as additional requirements. Applicants who have resumed living with a partner or receive adequate financial support from a spouse or partner would not qualify.

The council also discussed limiting the subsidy to applicants at least 18 years old. Basmayor said Cebu City has only two registered minor solo parents, and the recommendation would help prevent abuse.

Annual funding

Councilor Francis Esparis estimated the program would cost about P22.34 million a year, a figure Basmayor said matches the City’s projected funding needs.

She said the DSWS has requested P20 million annually since 2024 but has yet to secure full funding. Another P20 million has been proposed for the 2027 budget.

Basmayor said the department continues to push for the program because many solo parents struggle to support their children’s education and daily needs.

Existing benefits would remain in place

Basmayor reminded councilors that solo parents already receive benefits under Republic Act 11861, including additional parental leave, educational assistance and discounts on selected basic necessities for children.

She clarified that solo parents are not entitled to the blanket 20 percent discount given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities because such tax incentives are set by the national government.

Council pushes for tighter eligibility rules

Councilors focused much of the discussion on preventing abuse of the program.

Councilor Sisinio Andales questioned whether the ordinance’s definition of a solo parent was too broad and urged the committee on laws and stylings to simplify it. He also said the City cannot simply adopt the penalty provisions of Republic Act 11861 because local governments are limited by the Local Government Code.

Basmayor said applicants would undergo document checks and validation by DSWS social workers, supported by barangay certifications and other requirements. She added that abandonment without financial support for at least six months may qualify under existing rules, subject to verification.

Councilor Joel Garganera, for his part, supported the proposal but called for stronger residency, voter registration and validation requirements to protect public funds.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña also joined in the discussions. He urged the City to study the program’s long-term financial exposure and clearly define when beneficiaries should stop receiving assistance, such as when their children are already financially independent.

Debate continues over creating a Solo Parents Office

Meanwhile, Councilor Paul Labra II questioned whether Cebu City still needs a separate Solo Parents Office, noting that the DSWS already handles solo parent concerns through its Family Welfare Program. Basmayor agreed that the existing structure may already be sufficient.

Eran, however, said a dedicated office would improve validation, monitoring and implementation of the program.

The committee on laws and stylings will review possible revisions on eligibility, funding, safeguards and the proposed office before the ordinance proceeds to further deliberation. / CAV