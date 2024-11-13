Councilor admits mistake in approving '23, '24 budget

A LOCAL legislator admitted to mistakes in approving previous Cebu City budgets that significantly exceeded actual revenue.

“Tan-awn pa man nato ang sources of funds because we do not want to make the same mistake in the previous years nga ang among gi-approve kay much higher kaayo sa realized revenue (We still need to look at the sources of funds because we don’t want to make the same mistake as in previous years, where what we approved was much higher than the realized revenue),” said Councilor Noel Wenceslao.

Wenceslao, chairman of the finance committee, made the statement following possibilities of cuts in the proposed 2025 budget ordinance of Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia as sources of funds are unclear.

Garcia submitted a P17.9 billion, which is a significant drop from the P100 billion and P50 billion requested by dismissed mayor Michael Rama in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Wenceslao was the same committee chairman who recommended the approval of both budgets despite an unclear source of funds.

In an interview on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, Wenceslao said the City’s revenue may not be enough to cover the requested amount of P17.9 billion by the executive department.

He added that he had already spoken with the local finance committee and they agreed to first consult with revenue-generating departments. He further stated that they need to understand what revenue-generating efforts these departments are implementing.

It is also not certain yet which department at City Hall will be affected by the possible reduction of the budget since the budget hearing is still ongoing.

So far, he said they were already done with the local finance committee and the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

Collections

According to Wenceslao, the the CTO revealed that it has already collected P8 billion from real property taxes (RPT), as of October.

He added that there are still collectibles for the RPT. However, he did not specify how much.

Aside from the P8 billion from RPT, the City will also receive more than P3 billion plus from the National Tax Allocation.

The mayor said the 2025 budget is aligned with the projected income of the City Government for next year.

Budget proposal

The Office of the Mayor prepares the annual budget and submits it to the City Council, which conducts a series of hearings before passing the proposal.

The purpose of the budget hearings is to study the proposals from each of the 27 departments and offices before the council approves them with or without cuts.

The current year’s budget, pegged at P25,833,177,745.20, was approved by the council on Dec. 27, 2023.

In the proposed 2025 budget, around P2.4 billion is allocated to personnel services, while P1.1 billion is allocated for financial assistance to senior citizens.

The combined amount, Garcia said, already covers around 20 percent of the proposed budget.

Flagged

Garcia previously said P16.1 billion was allocated to the general fund proper, while P1.9 billion was earmarked for special account funds.

The Commission on Audit (COA) previously flagged Cebu City’s “unrealistic” income projections over the past five years, including the P50 billion projected income for 2023, for potentially compromising projects due to insufficient cash backup.

In its 2023 audit report, COA noted that the City’s actual income deficit had been increasing since 2019, with the latest shortfall soaring to P42 billion.

“This already indicates an abnormal financial projection, which can clearly impact the City’s ability to formulate a sound financial plan, as required by law,” the state auditors said.