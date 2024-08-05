Councilor Alcover reminds City Hall workers to use ‘conscience’ while in work

City Hall employeesCebu City Councilor Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr. is requesting the City Hall employees to use their conscience when carrying out their duties following several complaints that reached his office.

Alcover made this announcement during a regular flag-raising ceremony on Monday, August 5, 2024.

He stated that the public or taxpayers, should be the ones served, not government officials.

Alcover emphasized how City Hall employees raise their hands in front of the Philippine flag to recite their pledge without feeling pressure from their "conscience."

He said that almost everyday he receives complaints from people through texts or chat that some of the City Hall employees are not courteous, "dili kamao muabi-abi, sa atoang taxpayers (do not know how to entertain the taxpayers)," Alcover stated.

The councilor reminded the employees to be conscientious most especially when serving the senior citizens.

"Kung kutob ra ta sa pledge, mag-isa sa atong mga kamot apan walay konsensiya nga mualagad sa atong katawhan nga maoy atong amo...walay bili atong pagpanumpa kada Lunes," said Alcover.

(If we are only good at pledging, raising our hands but don’t have conscience to serve the people, who are our superiors...our Monday commitments mean nothing).

"Kita, dili amo sa katawhan. Kita, sulogoon sa katawhan. So, kinahanglan ma konsensiya ta nga miserbisyo sa katawhan," he added.

(We are not bosses of the people. We are their servants. So, we ought to serve them with conscience).

Alcover concluded by saying that the behavior of employees will reflect the type of leadership present at City Hall. (JPS)