Councilor asks CHR to probe ‘abusive apprehension’ of Plaza Sugbo vendors

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has formally requested the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR 7) to conduct a motu proprio investigation on the alleged abusive apprehension of at least three vendors at Plaza Sugbo.

In a letter dated January 7, 2026 and addressed to CHR 7 Director Arvin Ordon, Alcover cited incidents that allegedly involved excessive force and degrading treatment by members of the city’s Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (Probe) team.

The incidents reportedly occurred in November 2025 and on December 16, 2025, and were captured in various accounts and reports, according to the councilor.

“These matters raise serious human rights concerns that merit independent and impartial investigation,” Alcover said in the letter, noting the vulnerability of the affected individuals, who are small vendors.

Alcover said he initially intended to seek a City Council resolution formally requesting the CHR to investigate the incidents.

However, he claimed that the proposal did not prosper after it was opposed by some council members allied with the incumbent city mayor.

“Given this development, and in keeping with my sworn duty to uphold the Constitution, protect human dignity, and ensure accountability in government actions, I am constrained to bring this matter directly to your office,” he said.

The councilor emphasized that his request was not politically motivated but was made “solely in the interest of truth, justice, and the protection of human rights,” particularly of marginalized sectors.

Alcover said he has attached available documents, reports, and supporting materials to aid the CHR’s evaluation of the case and expressed his willingness to fully cooperate should further information be required. (CAV)