Councilor blames LTO for motorists’ plight, calls for waiver of penalties

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has been urged to show leniency towards motorists who were caught in a no-parking zone outside Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

City Councilor Rey Gealon said in a privilege speech on Wednesday, Sept. 4, that these motorists were lining up to get their license plates at the LTO satellite office. The motorists, he said, did not obstruct the traffic flow in the area.

The councilor said it is not the fault of the motorists for not using regular license plates, placing the blame on the LTO instead.

“Sala sa LTO, mga tawo nagsakripisyo (The people are suffering with LTO’s mistake),” Gealon said.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 issued a press release last Aug. 21, stating that it will start apprehending motorists and impounding their vehicles if they are still using temporary and improvised license plates starting Sunday, Sept. 1. Its statement was based on the LTO Central Office’s memorandum.

After drawing criticisms from motorists and lawmakers, the LTO headquarters decided to move its deadline to restrict the use of temporary and improvised license plates to Dec. 31 this year.

Gealon moved to allow motorists to secure their motorcycles at the impounding area of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and wave the penalty for storage and fine.

The councilor did not state the number of motorists apprehended by the CCTO.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact Garcia, CCTO head Raquel Arce and CCTO deputy chief Kent Francisco Jongoy, but calls went unanswered as of press time. / JPS