Councilor calls for probe into housing program irregularities

A LAWMAKER has called for an investigation after receiving reports that some individuals not qualified to be beneficiaries of Cebu City Government’s socialized housing program are about to be awarded lots meant for marginalized residents.

City Councilor Rey Gealon urged the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) to provide the council with a copy of the list of unqualified beneficiaries who are to be given titles and moved for the City Legal Office to investigate any violations of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Engineers, professionals and government employees are about to be awarded lots, Gealon revealed in his privilege speech during a regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

Gealon said the presence of unqualified beneficiaries in the housing program violates City Ordinance 1969, or the Socialized Housing Program Beneficiary Selection Guidelines.

“Unfortunately, the very heart of this program is being undermined by those who exploit it for personal gain or who misrepresent their circumstances to secure homes that were meant for the truly needy,” he said.

This prompted Gealon to call for stricter oversight and reform of the allocation process.

An executive session with DWUP officials is set before Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, to let them explain the inclusion of unqualified beneficiaries in their master list.

Gealon also called on the City Government to take immediate action to revise and tighten the guidelines, improve transparency in the allocation process and ensure that the housing program continues to serve its intended purpose of lifting marginalized communities out of poverty.

The proposed reforms include regular auditing of the beneficiaries’ master list, stricter penalties for falsified applications and investigation of potential anti-graft law violations.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao asked if Gealon could point out names to see their qualifications, but the latter refused to reveal names and left the task to DWUP officials.

Another councilor, Joy Augustus Young, asked Gealon to surprise the council with names, to which Gealon replied that he had no authority to do so.

Councilor James Anthony Cuenco asked whether the DWUP had provided a comprehensive list of applicants to the barangays where the housing programs are located, in the interest of transparency. Gealon responded that this would be addressed in a separate resolution.

The City Council should craft an ordinance to avoid conflicts of interest, suggested Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera. / JPS