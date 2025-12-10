Councilor calls out school for not suspending classes during Wilma

A CEBU City councilor has called out a private tertiary institution for allegedly disregarding the city government’s suspension of face-to-face classes during last week’s typhoon warnings, saying the move caused confusion and undermined public safety protocols.

In a privilege speech delivered during the City Council’s session, Councilor Sisinio Andales said a private school chose not to comply with Mayor Nestor Archival’s directive suspending all face-to-face classes in public and private schools on Dec. 5, 2025.

The suspension order, issued on Dec. 4 upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and in line with the Department of Education Order No. 22, s. 2024, was triggered by yellow and red rainfall warnings brought by Typhoon Wilma.

Andales said the mayor’s order was intended to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel, noting that disaster teams and barangay responders had already been placed on heightened alert.

“The directive was not merely precautionary, it was preventive, rooted in our collective responsibility to protect each other and our residents,” he added.

“Yet, it has come to my attention that a certain private tertiary educational institution chose not to follow the announcement,” he said.

Andales said the school’s refusal or failure to comply led to confusion among students who were unsure whether classes would push through, and that such actions “undermine the authority of our local government” during emergencies.

While acknowledging the important role private institutions play in education, Andales reminded school administrators that compliance with disaster-related orders is mandatory.

“No school, public or private, should place its students in harm’s way by ignoring such orders,” he said. “In times of calamity, unity of action is paramount.” / CAV