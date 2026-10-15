Councilor denies role in waste project proposal

QUESTIONS over a jump in the cost of a proposed garbage-processing project, from P250 million to P470 million, led a Cebu City councilor on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, to deny any role in talks between the City Government and Suki Trading Corp.

Councilor Harry Eran took exception at the council’s regular session to allegations that linked his name to the price gap, saying he had no part in the transaction and did not want to be associated with claims that someone was trying to profit from the equipment purchase.

Eran said he was angered by the claims and called it unfair to implicate him in the controversy. He maintained that he was not involved in negotiations between the City and the company.

Two quotations

Suki Trading submitted two proposals. The earlier quotation put the machinery at P250 million. In a letter dated Sept. 22 to Mayor Nestor Archival, the company sent a newer proposal at P470 million that added two automatic waste segregators and accessories.

Eran said the equipment itself remained at P250 million and that the additional components made up the difference.

The newer submission, he said, differed in scope from the earlier quotation presented to the council.

Council’s response

The council returned the company’s letter of intent to Archival’s office for further study because of questions over the price difference and the project’s specifications.

Archival has said the proposal did not come from his office and that he had no transaction with Suki Trading on the project.

Eran said he had asked for an executive session so council members could question the mayor’s office and the proponent about the two proposals, including their costs and the technology offered.

The discussion, he said, should help the council decide which waste-processing technology would best suit Cebu City’s solid waste management needs.

Eran added that he remained open to evaluating the proposed technologies but opposed having his name linked to profiteering allegations without basis.

Osmeña’s objection

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña had earlier questioned why the proposed cost rose from P250 million to P470 million.

He argued that the automatic segregators did not justify the P220-million increase and urged the City Government to consider the lower-priced proposal without the extra equipment.

Osmeña also said the City should put its chosen option to public bidding.

Next sessions

Eran said he hoped the council would examine the competing proposals in succeeding sessions to determine which technology would best serve the city.

The council has made no decision on which proposal to pursue. / CAV