Councilor eyes P500 raise for Mandaue City cleaners

A LAWMAKER has proposed increasing the honorarium of more than 1,000 environmental workers in Mandaue City by P500 starting in October 2024.

The draft ordinance, approved on its second reading on Monday, Oct. 7, aims to increase the honorarium from P4,000 to P4,500.

If approved on third reading and signed by the mayor, the City would have to allocate P1.5 million for the increase, covering the months of October, November and December.

The environmental workers, also called clean and green personnel, deserve a raise as they keep the city’s streets free of waste and debris, according to City Councilor Jennifer del Mar, author of the ordinance, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Del Mar said the environmental workers have been earning P4,000 a month since 2015, working four-hour shifts each day.

In her ordinance, del Mar explained that the environmental workers deserve a raise as the cost of living has risen after 2015.

“Clean and Green personnel ensure that the streets of Mandaue City are clean and from solid waste and other garbage, thereby also helping ensure that motor vehicle accidents are lessened to a great extent by freeing the streets of any unwanted objects which may disrupt, block or in any way hinder the flow of traffic and impede the way or view of traversing motorists,” read a portion of the ordinance.

“The city recognizes the risks and dedication required to carry out their work under such conditions, making the increase in their honorarium all the more significant,” it added. / CAV