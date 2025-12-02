Councilor proposes ‘Calesa de Sugbo’ ordinance

A CEBU City councilor is proposing a new ordinance to regulate the operation of horse-drawn carriages, and preserve them as a cultural asset.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has endorsed the “Calesa sa Sugbo Ordinance,” which seeks to formalize the calesa industry. The measure emphasizes the importance of these carriages as a heritage symbol while aiming to protect the livelihood of the drivers, known as kutseros.

Calesa, spelled as Kalesa in Tagalog, is locally known as tartanilla or tartanilya. The tartanilla dates back to the Spanish colonization in the 1700s, serving as the primary public and private transportation until the early 20th century.

The tartanillas were considered Cebu City’s “kings of the road” in the 1940s and 1950s. This status remained even after World War II introduced motorized vehicles. As jeepneys and buses became common, the tartanilla was relegated to side streets. City Ordinance 67 restricted the rigs to Pasil, Taboan and Duljo Fatima in early 2000. Vendors transporting goods to market primarily use the route.

This was not the first time that Alcover proposed an ordinance for the welfare of tartanilla drivers and horses. In 2022, Alcover also proposed an ordinance to preserve the operation of tartanillas and support kutseros in Cebu City by allocating P1 million per year for horse vitamins and medicines, among other provisions.

The big question

How will this proposal modernize a traditional mode of transportation while ensuring safety and animal welfare?

Collaborative oversight

The ordinance mandates collaboration among several city offices to enforce standards. The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries will oversee horse welfare, facilitate seminars, provide free veterinary checkups every six months and assess each horse’s fitness for work. The Cebu City Transportation Office is responsible for designating heritage-friendly routes and establishing operating schedules. The Cebu City Tourism Office will handle accreditation, issue and revoke permits, and incorporate calesas into heritage tourism programs.

Professional requirements

To “professionalize” the industry, the ordinance imposes strict guidelines on appearance and equipment. Kutseros must be of legal age, obtain annual accreditation and wear a specific uniform: white collared shirts, black pants and rubber shoes or slippers.

Operators are required to secure a permit from the Tourism Office. The fees are set at P100 for the permit, P50 for the permit sticker and P100 for the calesa plate number.

A laminated permit must be displayed on each unit. Additionally, all carriages must have reflectorized stickers, a front lamp, onboard cleaning kits, water containers, trash bins and manure receptacles.

Operational rules and safety

The measure limits the capacity of each calesa to no more than six people, including the driver. Horses must undergo veterinary checkups twice a year.

The proposal also regulates driver conduct. Kutseros are prohibited from approaching tourist buses, as tourists must initiate contact. They must display name tags and an approved fare matrix, and calesas cannot be left unattended.

Standardized fares and routes

The ordinance establishes a clear fare system to prevent overcharging. The rates include P200 per hour for tourist package tours, P50 per person from the point of origin to any heritage or tourist site, and a P10 minimum fare for traditional routes.

Designated terminals for regular operations will be located on both sides of Leon Kilat St. For tourist trips, terminals will be at the Parian monument, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral and Fort San Pedro.

Penalties and compromise

Violations of the ordinance carry graduated penalties. A first offense results in a P500 fine. A second offense leads to a one-month suspension of the operator’s permit. A third offense results in the complete revocation of both the permit and the kutsero’s accreditation. The measure allows offenders to enter a compromise with the mayor upon full payment of the penalty.

Implications

If enacted, this ordinance would shift calesa operations from an informal livelihood into a regulated sector of the city’s tourism industry. While this offers kutseros government-sanctioned legitimacy and potential marketing support, it also places new financial and regulatory burdens on them. For the City, the move signals a commitment to preserving colonial history while addressing modern concerns regarding traffic management and animal cruelty. / CAV