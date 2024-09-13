Councilor pushes anew for coastal road rotunda

THE implementation of a proposed roundabout or rotunda at the junction of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and F. Vestil St. in Cebu City has been pushed anew to alleviate the worsening traffic situation in the area.

City Councilor Rey Gealon said on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, that the City Government is awaiting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to start the project’s implementation.

Gealon said the DPWH is responsible for the project’s execution since CSCR is a national road.

The roundabout project has been stalled despite its approval by the City Council on Aug. 18, 2021, during the administration of the late mayor Edgardo Labella. A budget of P600 million had already been set aside for it.

Gealon said the roundabout would ease traffic congestion at the T-junction during peak hours by allowing northbound motorists to directly follow the circular route of the roundabout to F. Vestil and vice versa.

As chairman of the Traffic Management Coordination Committee, Gealon passed a resolution on Jan. 4, 2024, urging the DPWH to implementthe project.

“It’s a waste because the funds for the roundabout were allocated during the last administration. There’s already a traffic impact study and a traffic management plan for it,” Gealon said in Cebuano.

He said the City Government currently deploys six to eight traffic enforcers to manage traffic at the T-junction, but with the roundabout, the number of personnel needed would be reduced.

“With the roundabout, we already have a policy on who should yield,” Gealon said.

The talk about roundabout project resurfaced during the groundbreaking ceremony of the weighbridge station facility along the CSCR on Friday, Sept. 13.

Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) president and general manager Allan Alfon expressed support for the proposed roundabout project, saying that it would complement the forthcoming ban on overloaded trucks and trailers at the CSCR viaduct and the Cebu-Cordova Expressway.

Alfon said apprehended overloaded trucks and trailers, once weighed at the weighbridge station, could use the roundabout to cross F. Vestil or travel southbound on the CSCR.

He added that the CCLEC management is lobbying with the DPWH Central Visayas and the Cebu City Planning and Development Office to expedite the roundabout project’s implementation.

Cebu City Transportation Office Assistant Chief Kent Francisco Jongoy also supported the proposed roundabout project, saying it is high time for its construction.

The City Government, he said, has already introduced various traffic management interventions at the SRP to mitigate congestion, including the opening of a bypass road and the installation of artificial intelligence-supported signal lights at the CSCR.

In 2022, DPWH 7 allocated P250 million for road widening to accommodate the proposed roundabout, with the project’s total estimated cost set at P600 million. / EHP