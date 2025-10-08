Councilor pushes back 'mayor of the night' plan

A PROPOSAL from Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña to establish a “Mayor of the Night” program sparked a heated debate during the council’s regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. The discussion intensified when Osmeña urged the immediate approval of a P12-million, three-year lease for an office space at Cebu IT Park to serve as the initiative’s headquarters.

The session briefly went on recess amid the contentious debate. Ultimately, following strong objections led by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., the council moved to refer the proposal to the committee on budget and finance and the City Legal Office (CLO) for review.

OSMEÑA’S PROPOSAL. The proposed “Mayor of the Night” office is designed to function as a round-the-clock one-stop shop for services catering to the city’s night-shift workers. The target demographic includes employees in the business process outsourcing sector, nurses and taxi drivers.

The plan is to house representatives from various national agencies, such as the Social Security System, Pag-Ibig Fund, Land Transportation Office, National Bureau and Investigation and Philhealth in a single location to make essential services more accessible after regular office hours. The chosen headquarters for this initiative is a commercial space in IT Park.

When approached by reporters for further comment on Wednesday, Oct. 8, Osmeña refused to respond.

OPPOSING VIEWS. The proposal has created a sharp divide within the council, with proponents citing urgency and public service, while critics raise fundamental questions about legality, procedure and the use of public funds.

Osmeña framed the issue as a time-sensitive matter, explaining that the council was under “pressure” to open the office by a target date of Jan. 1, 2026. He argued against referring the matter to the committee on laws, warning that any delay could prevent the City from making the necessary downpayment to secure the property in time. “So if there are any reservations, now is the appropriate time. But right now, we cannot simply afford any delay by referring it to the committee on laws,” Osmeña said during the session, emphasizing the risk of losing the lease.

What critics warn about: Alcover has been the most vocal opponent, describing the program as both unconstitutional and a “waste of public funds.” His objections are multifaceted:

On legality: Alcover argues that the Local Government Code (LGC) has no provision for creating a “Mayor of the Night,” rendering the proposal illegal. “It’s unconstitutional kay wala man na sa provision sa Local Government Code nga dunay ‘Mayor of the Night.’ Ang atong gipili nga mayor usa ra gyud — mao na si Mayor Nestor Archival nga 24 hours a day,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

On procedure: He criticized the proponents for prioritizing the P12 million lease before the council had even formally agreed on the necessity of the program itself. “First of all, the real issue here is not the rental. What we should have resolved first was whether the council even agrees to have a ‘Mayor of the Night’ program,” Alcover said. He also questioned the lack of a bidding process to find the most suitable office space.

On finances: The proposed lease amounts to roughly P4 million per year, or P300,000 per month. Alcover expressed concern over committing such a large sum from public funds with undue haste, alleging that the rush was due to Osmeña’s impending trip abroad. He suggested that if the goal was to help night-shift workers, City Hall could simply extend its operations to 24 hours instead of leasing a new, expensive office.

THE POLITICAL ANGLE. The controversy extends beyond procedural and financial concerns into the realm of city governance and political authority. Alcover has publicly questioned the implications of the program on the role of the elected mayor. He warned that the arrangement could confuse the public about who holds executive authority at night, asking, “If there is a ‘Mayor of the Night,’ does that mean Mayor Archival’s role ends at 6 p.m. and Osmeña takes over?”

Alcover called on Archival to assert his role and clarify if he was aware of or had approved Osmeña’s plan, noting a growing public suspicion that Cebu City has two mayors. He also criticized the campaign narrative promoted by Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan, which portrayed the party as a family with Osmeña as the father figure, emphasizing that Osmeña “is not the father of Cebu City.”

The councilor ran in the midterm elections last May under the coalition of former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. The council debate highlighted several critical unanswered questions that now await review by the CLO and budget committee:

Is the program legal? The core constitutional question raised by Alcover — whether the LGC permits the creation of such a role — remains unresolved.

Are national agencies on board? There is no confirmation of any written agreements with agencies to commit personnel for nighttime operations, a crucial component for the one-stop shop to function as envisioned.

Was the lease properly procured? It is unclear why a P12-million, three-year lease was selected without an apparent public bidding process to ensure the best value for the City.

WHAT’S NEXT. The proposal has been formally referred to the committee on budget and finance and the CLO for further study and recommendations. The future of the “Mayor of the Night” initiative now depends on the legal opinions and financial assessments from these bodies. While the proposal is under review, Alcover has made his position clear, stating that, in principle, he cannot support it. / CAV