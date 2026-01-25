Councilor pushes for ‘lane discipline’

THE Cebu City Council seeks to enforce lane discipline on major roads through a proposed ordinance that regulates specific lanes and penalizes non-compliance.

Endorsed by City Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella, the proposed “Lane Discipline Ordinance of Cebu City” regulates traffic flow by assigning specific functions to road lanes.

The ordinance designates the leftmost or innermost lane as an overtaking or fast lane. The rightmost or outermost lane serves as a motorcycle-preferred lane.

The measure aims to address chronic congestion, road conflicts and motorcycle-related crashes, particularly those linked to weaving, counterflowing and slow-moving vehicles occupying fast lanes.

Implementation will occur in phases, requiring a 60-day traffic engineering study before covering any road segment. Enforcement begins only after authorities install proper signage and road markings, such as “left lane -- overtaking/fast lane only” and “right lane -- motorcycle preferred lane.”

If the ordinance is enacted, Cebu City Transportation Office will lead implementation in coordination with the Philippine National Police and barangay officials. / EHP