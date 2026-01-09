Councilor pushes for MCWD billing reform

WHEN a disaster strikes, most people expect their utility companies to focus on one thing: getting the service back on. However, for many residents in Cebu City, the end of the storm was just the beginning of a new frustration. The rigid rules that keep water districts running are often at odds with the reality of a family trying to recover from a typhoon.

When a household opens a bill to find charges for water that never flowed, it feels less like a clerical oversight and more like a breakdown in the relationship between a city and its people. This tension in Cebu City raises a tough question about fairness — when the taps run dry, who should really be left holding the bill?

Why there’s a push for billing reform

On Jan. 5, 2026, City Councilor Harold Go filed a resolution urging the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to overhaul its billing system. The move followed a wave of complaints from residents who received bills for water they never consumed in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

Go cited specific instances where households were charged hundreds of pesos — including franchise taxes and fixed fees — despite their water meters reflecting zero usage. The resolution specifically requests a suspension of minimum charges during periods of supply failure and asks the water district to ensure that billing statements reflect only the actual water delivered to the home.

Tino’s lingering effects

The current dispute is a direct result of the logistical paralysis caused by typhoon Tino late last year. In the wake of the typhoon, MCWD required nearly a month to restore its production capacity as it grappled with shattered pipelines, compromised pumping stations, and a dependence on a fractured power grid.

This restoration delay left a vast portion of its service area — which spans Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, and the towns of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Cordova — without running water for weeks. While the physical infrastructure has largely been repaired, the financial paperwork from that period of scarcity is only now triggering a secondary crisis for consumers.

The cost of dry taps

For consumers, the core problem is not merely the absence of water but the feeling of being charged for a service they never received. Fixed charges and franchise taxes are standard in utility modeling to cover the maintenance of the network, yet these fees become highly contentious when the network fails to perform its primary function.

Go highlighted the case of a consumer in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Apas, who received a November 2025 bill totaling P740.03. Despite the meter showing zero consumption, the bill included a P235.60 water fee, a P4.71 franchise tax, and a P500 adjustment rate system cost. These figures represent a significant financial strain on households already recovering from the economic impact of a major typhoon.

Contrasting priorities on service and solvency

The debate centers on whether a utility’s “fixed costs” should be waived when the utility fails to provide its product. Go has framed the issue as a matter of basic fairness and consumer protection. On his Facebook page, Go wrote: “Dili pwede nga walay tubig, pero naa’y singil. Ang bayad, dapat patas ug makatarungan.” He argues that the current system forces the public to subsidize a service they did not receive.

While MCWD has not yet issued a formal statement in response to the resolution as of Jan. 9, 2026, the utility is facing its own set of challenges. An executive session led by Go earlier this week explored the district’s water supply difficulties during calamities. The discussion underscored the inherent difficulty of maintaining a reliable water supply when pumping stations and facilities are heavily dependent on a stable power supply and intact physical infrastructure. The water district must balance the need for revenue to fund these expensive repairs against the mounting public demand for financial relief.

Next steps for consumers

The council is now looking for a formal commitment from MCWD to update its policies. The outcome of this resolution could set a precedent for how utility providers in the region handle billing during future natural disasters.

Observers are waiting to see if the water district will offer a one-time rebate for the post-typhoon period or if it will fundamentally restructure its minimum charge policy to account for service outages. As the city continues its long-term recovery from Typhoon Tino, the resolution of this billing dispute will serve as a bellwether for how local institutions prioritize public accountability during a crisis. / EHP