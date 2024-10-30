Councilor pushes for tax credits to boost rainwater conservation

GIVING tax credits to establishments and households that install rainwater catchment or detention ponds has been proposed in the Cebu City Council.

This is to encourage business owners to comply with the City Ordinance (CO) 2103, or Rainwater Conservation Ordinance, according to Councilor Joel Garganera.

The local lawmaker has proposed the incentive as part of amendments to the ordinance, which was enacted in 2006.

CO 2103 mandates all subdivisions, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government establishments involved in projects costing over P250,000 to install rainwater catchment systems or cisterns proportional to their roof area. It also penalizes non-compliance.

Garganera, in a phone interview on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, said there is a need to amend the nearly 18-year-old ordinance to intensify compliance.

During the public hearing on Monday, Oct. 28, Garganera said the committee on budget and finance suggested exploring other options for the proposal to impose tax credit on compliant establishments.

Garganera said tax credits can help taxpayers, primarily those in middle-income and low-income households in reducing tax owed or refund.

“The purpose of the tax credit is to encourage participation by recognizing compliance alongside penalizing non-compliance,” he said.

Garganera acknowledged the committee’s recommendations, agreeing to its apprehension due to potential impact on the City’s revenue.

“While compliance should be appreciated, it remains our responsibility to meet regulatory standards irrespective of any incentives. We will discuss this matter with Gubat Sa Baha and explore alternative options,” he said.

Proposed amendments

In the proposed amendments, compliant establishments enjoy 20 percent of the total assessment paid by the owners in their real property tax after their facilities have been operational. It can be used within five taxable years within the issuance of the tax credit certificate.

The penalty clause was also revised, in which non-compliant owners or developers will be penalized P1,000 per month of non-compliance from the date of the completion of the building or the approval of the amendments.

Refusal or failure of owners or developers to comply carries a penalty of imprisonment of 30 days to six months or a fine of P1,000 but not exceeding P5,000.

Other salient points in the proposed amendments include the mandatory implementation of rainwater harvesting, storage, and utilization in various and selected establishments.

If approved, Garganera said the existing structures will be mandated to establish rainwater tanks within two years from the approval.

Other salient points include the establishment of a regional detention pond program in selected areas and the standardization of the structure and sizes for rainwater tanks.

Sizes of the rainwater tanks for commercial, industrial, institutional, government agencies must have one cubic meter tank for every 25 square meters; for residential, there must be one-half cubic for every 25-square meters; while all structures must have one-fifth cubic meters of roof area more than six square meter but less than 25 square meter.

Aside from the P750 permit fee, imposition of new fees will also be included such as an ecological fee and a sealing fee, which will be collected for sites closed due to development.

These fees will be charged to the establishment.

Garganera said the public hearing was productive, as the invited participants provided valuable insights to further enhance the ordinance.

“Additionally, we will coordinate with the MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District), as it recommended the inclusion of cistern specifications or technical designs within the ordinance,” he said. / EHP