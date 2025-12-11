Councilor scores MCWD as service delays drag on

CEBU City Councilor Kendrick Go has raised serious concerns over the Metropolitan Cebu Water District’s (MCWD) “unacceptable” service delays, which have left thousands without water 35 days after typhoon Tino struck last Nov. 4, 2025.

In a privilege speech, Go highlighted critical governance failures, including the lack of a board quorum to approve urgent repairs, and demanded an executive session to establish clear restoration timelines.

He emphasized that the prolonged crisis has caused severe hardship for residents and called for immediate accountability from the utility provider.

Go recounted how families line up under the heat or even late at night just to fill containers for bathing, cooking, and cleaning.

He said the lack of water supply has made it impossible for many households to clean mud and debris left inside their homes.

“This is water. This is not an optional service. Water is a basic necessity and a basic right,” said Go adding that MCWD’s response has fallen short of what the situation demands.

Go said MCWD’s private contractors admitted to manpower shortages and the lack of simultaneous repairs, which contributed to uneven and sluggish restoration efforts.

Many families, he added, have relied more on the local government, the Bureau of Fire Protection, barangays, and private volunteers for water access instead of MCWD.

To help address immediate needs, Go’s office coordinated the sourcing and shipment of electrical contact grease from Luzon to restart damaged equipment.

They also conducted nighttime inspections and mobilized water tankers and donations across affected communities.

But despite these efforts, Go said thousands continue to struggle daily.

Governance issues

Beyond operational lapses, Go pointed to the absence of a fully functioning MCWD board of directors.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier announced his endorsement of former MCWD chairman Ruben Almendras as the civic sector representative to the water district’s board to break a month-long administrative deadlock at the utility.

By filling the vacancy, the mayor aims to restore the board’s ability to make legally binding decisions, award necessary contracts and address critical supply issues that have stalled due to a lack of leadership presence.

Go said the MCWD does not currently have enough board members to legally approve contracts, authorize major repairs, or pass key resolutions.

He added that MCWD has also operated without an approved safety plan for the past three years, raising questions about disaster preparedness and oversight.

In his speech, Go pressed MCWD to explain why contractors were not required to work round-the-clock and how a single equipment failure or damaged line could cripple supply to tens of thousands of residents.

He questioned the absence of clear restoration timelines and written repair plans, and asked how MCWD determined which areas to prioritize, expressing concern that upland communities may have been unintentionally deprioritized.

He also asked how MCWD has been making critical decisions without a quorum in its board.

Go emphasized that the crisis has profound human consequences beyond infrastructure damage. He warned that public health, dignity, and trust in government are all at stake.

He then asked the Council to approve several actions. These include calling an executive session with MCWD, LWUA, Watermatic, JE Hydro, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and City Environment and Natural Resources Office; requiring MCWD to submit complete timelines, technical reports, deployment logs and restoration plans; and reviewing all water-related contracts and emergency response requirements.

He also pushed for institutionalizing protocols for tanker deployment and barangay coordination, requiring MCWD to post daily public updates on its Facebook page, and reviewing the city’s overall water security framework.

“This is not about politics. It is about accountability, service, and competence,” he said.

“Good governance is a standard, not a request,” he added.

The council approved Go’s request for an executive session. It will be on Jan. 6, 2026. / CAV