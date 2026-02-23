Councilor seeks heritage status for Cebu City’s Freedom Park

CEBU City's Freedom Park is more than just an open space — it is a historic gathering place that deserves special protection. On Monday, February 23, 2026, City Councilor Joel Garganera urged the local government to officially declare the newly restored park in Carbon Market as a recognized heritage site.

A physical and historic treasure

Garganera explained that the park has two types of value for the city. Its physical land and restored open areas make up its "tangible" heritage.

Meanwhile, its long history as a safe venue for public gatherings, peaceful assemblies and civic expression makes up its "intangible" heritage.

The councilor noted that the 2022 rehabilitation was more than just a cosmetic improvement. To prove the park is serving its original purpose again, he pointed to a February 22, 2026 rally during the Red Lantern Festival. This event showed that citizens are once again using the space to raise their concerns.

Bigger space, better facilities

Freedom Park reopened to the public in October 2022. This restoration was a key part of the City Government's plan to redevelop Carbon Market while preserving the area's cultural value.

The project more than doubled the size of the park. It expanded from 2,000 square meters to a massive 4,800 square meters, giving more residents the chance to enjoy the space.

The flower vendors who used to occupy the park were also taken care of. They were transferred to the Carbon Market Interim Building, where they now have organized and flood-protected spaces to sell their goods.

Putting people and green spaces first

In a busy, highly urbanized area like Cebu City, green spaces are essential. Garganera emphasized that parks give residents cleaner air, cooler surroundings, and a quiet place to pause.

During the session, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña asked an important question about the project: should people or heritage take priority?

Garganera answered that the park is intended for everyone. He stressed that no vendors were removed from their livelihoods, but were instead safely relocated.

When Councilor Sisinio Andales questioned the park’s land title, Garganera advised that the matter should be referred to the City Assessor’s Office.

Preserving history for the future

Moving forward, Garganera hopes to cement the park's place in local culture. He filed motions to include Freedom Park in upcoming Heritage Month celebrations and the annual Gabii sa Kabilin Heritage Tour.

He also asked the City Tourism Commission and the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office to install educational markers around the area. Finally, he requested the Mayor’s Office to meet with the Cebu City Heritage District Council to discuss future restoration programs. If these steps are approved, Freedom Park will stand as a lasting monument to Cebu's rich history and vibrant community spirit. / CAV