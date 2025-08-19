Councilor seeks integration of Mandaue’s early warning system with NTC alerts

COUNCILOR Carlo Fortuna underscored the urgent need to strengthen Mandaue City’s disaster preparedness measures through the expansion of its Early Warning System (EWS) following the flooding that struck several parts of the city.

Fortuna, who authored a draft resolution, emphasized that during the flooding on August 15, 2025, residents were left with very little time to evacuate.

“The window for evacuation was extremely short. It is better to establish an early warning system starting from the Butuanon River, moving section by section, until downstream communities and areas close to Cebu City are fully covered,” he said.

According to Fortuna, the City Government of Mandaue has already approved the establishment of 16 Early Warning Systems (EWS), strategically placed across flood-prone areas, to provide timely and localized alerts.

In line with this, the Mandaue City Council passed a resolution requesting the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to integrate Mandaue’s EWS into its Emergency Cell Broadcast System.

This would allow localized disaster alerts from the city to be transmitted alongside national warnings issued by agencies, such as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

“The integration of Mandaue’s alerts into the NTC system will significantly enhance the reach and effectiveness of disaster communication, especially during sudden floods,” Fortuna said.

Co-proponents Councilors Fritz Villamor and Eugene Andaya echoed the importance of fast, localized alerts to minimize casualties and prevent further damage to property and livelihoods.

The resolution further directed the City Government of Mandaue to coordinate with the NTC and other relevant agencies to ensure technical compatibility and compliance with broadcast standards.

Copies of the resolution will be furnished to the NTC Regional Office, the Office of Civil Defense, and the Office of the City Mayor for appropriate action.

“Every second counts in saving lives. Integrating our local EWS into the national system ensures that our residents will never be caught off-guard again,” Fortuna said. (ABC)