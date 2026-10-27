Councilor seeks JV review

CEBU CITY should reassess its joint venture agreements with private developers to determine whether the arrangements are delivering fair returns from public assets, a city councilor said, citing questions over land valuation, revenue sharing and development delays at the South Road Properties (SRP).

In a privilege speech on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, Councilor Joel Garganera called for a comprehensive review of the city’s existing joint venture agreements (JVAs), focusing on Filinvest Land Inc.’s 40-hectare development at the SRP.

Garganera said the City’s share from JVAs and shared-profit arrangements accounted for only two percent of general fund and special accounts revenues, according to information disclosed by the city accountant during recent budget hearings.

While acknowledging that the agreements provide recurring income and enable private-sector investment, Garganera questioned whether the arrangements continue to reflect the value of the public assets committed to them.

Land valuation, revenue sharing questioned

The Filinvest agreement, entered into in 2009, covers 40 hectares of the SRP. Under its terms, the land valuation used to calculate the City’s share was set at P8,000 per square meter or the selling price of the units, whichever is higher, according to the privilege speech.

Garganera contrasted this with the P300,000-per-square-meter figure cited by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña during an earlier council discussion on the proposed rerouting of the Bus Rapid Transit through the SRP.

The figures, raised in different contexts, prompted questions about whether the contractual valuation and revenue-sharing arrangements remain appropriate as land values and economic conditions change.

From the agreement’s inception through May 2024, Cebu City had received approximately P2.474 billion in total collections from the Filinvest joint venture, according to Garganera.

The councilor stressed that the review was not intended to dismiss private developers’ contributions to investments, employment and land development. However, the councilor said the history of a partnership should not prevent the city from determining whether its terms remain fair and beneficial to the public.

Questions over post-2029 revenues

Garganera recalled that the City Council held an executive session eight years ago on whether the city would keep receiving its revenue share once the Filinvest agreement’s 20-year term expires, but said the questions did not receive satisfactory answers. The issue resurfaced in 2026, when he wrote Filinvest on May 28 seeking clarification on the city’s entitlement to revenues beyond the term.

Filinvest replied on June 22 that the City would continue receiving its share, but withdrew the letter on June 24, saying it had not passed through required internal corporate approvals. Garganera said a response to the withdrawal included an offer to meet with Filinvest representatives, but no meeting had been scheduled as of the privilege speech.

Development, drainage under scrutiny

Garganera also questioned the pace of development on the Filinvest property, saying 15 years had passed while the project continued to be developed in phases, with substantial portions remaining idle.

He cited Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI), which reportedly employs about 3,000 workers, and SM Seaside City, which reportedly employs around 5,000, contrasting their employment figures with the development progress on the Filinvest property.

Another concern was the absence of a certified copy of Filinvest’s master development plan in the City’s records. The SRP Management Office confirmed in writing that the City did not have a certified copy of the plan for the joint venture area.

Garganera said the absence of an officially verified plan left the City without a document showing what would be developed on the property, the sequence of development phases and the timetable for completion, raising questions about how the city could adequately monitor the project.

He also questioned a request in Filinvest’s response for the City to allocate part of the remittances already received under the agreement to construct drainage infrastructure benefiting the joint venture property.

He argued that the City had contributed the land and was receiving revenue based on a valuation established in 2009, yet was being asked to reinvest part of those earnings in infrastructure benefiting the development.

Other agreements included in review

The councilor said the review should extend to the city’s other joint venture agreements.

During budget hearings, the City Treasurer sent queries to UHRI on certain financial obligations under its agreement with the city. The queries, sent Aug. 11 and Oct. 1, 2026, had not been answered as of the privilege speech, Garganera said.

He also cited the agreement with Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI), noting that the mayor, with the council’s backing, has moved to explore its termination. The process is ongoing.

Garganera declined to discuss Megawide in detail, citing the sub judice rule and the need to avoid compromising judicial proceedings.

Council asked to examine all agreements

Garganera moved for the council to note the speech and hold an executive session with representatives of Filinvest, the SRP Management Office and the City Treasurer’s Office. The session would examine the Filinvest agreement’s implementation, including the development status, the master development plan, the computation of the city’s revenue share and its entitlement to revenues beyond the 20-year term.

He also moved to ask the Office of the Mayor to convene the Joint Venture Selection Committee to review all existing joint venture agreements, covering contractual terms, revenue sharing, property valuations, compliance, development timelines and public benefits.

He also asked the council to require the City Treasurer’s Office to submit a report on payments, remittances and revenues received, including amounts due and collected, outstanding obligations, revenue-sharing formulas and pending financial queries involving private partners.

The motions seek a clearer accounting of what the city receives from its partnerships, what developers must deliver and whether the agreements remain beneficial to Cebu City.

Garganera stressed that every property committed to a joint venture and every peso it generates warrants accountability. / CAV