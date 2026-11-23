A DRAFT resolution filed in the Mandaue City Council calls for standby medical teams at all public and private sporting events in the city following the death of former Philippine Basketball Association player Peter June “PJ” Simon.

City Councilor Raul “Kevin” Cabahug filed Draft Resolution 601-2026 on Monday, Nov. 23, urging the Mandaue City Sports Office and the Mandaue City Sports Commission to arrange on-site medical coverage. The proposal would cover privately run sports facilities and community leagues in the city’s 27 barangays.

Simon, 46, died on Nov. 20 after collapsing during a basketball game in Davao City. Teammates attended to him before he was taken to a hospital, according to published reports.

On-site response

Cabahug said Mandaue already has trained emergency responders, but stationing personnel at sports venues would help avoid delays when a player or spectator needs care.

“As a nurse by profession, seconds, every second counts, especially when something happens. That is why it is very important to have someone who can immediately respond and knows basic life support,” he said in an interview.

Cabahug said barangay responders already receive basic life support training, to his knowledge. He said the City Government provides financial support to responders who complete the required training and earn certifications in basic life support and firefighting.

The draft asks city sports officials to arrange medical coverage. Cabahug said he would consider proposing an ordinance to require organizers to have medical teams on standby.

“For now, we are requesting ahead of time that there should already be medical teams present,” he said. / ABC