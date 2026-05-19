Garbage piles up again at Cebu City's SRP: Councilor demands investigation over new trash crisis

Summary

Councilor Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr. proposed a resolution calling for an urgent investigation into the renewed buildup of mixed garbage at Pond A in Cebu City's South Road Properties.

The inquiry will investigate whether private haulers, barangays, contractors, and city departments are complying with waste protocols and environmental laws, while seeking transparency in garbage hauling contracts.

The waste crisis escalated after a January 8 landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw killed 37 people, forcing the city to use the temporary site before hauling trash to Aloguinsan.

A CEBU City councilor is calling for an urgent investigation into the renewed buildup of garbage at the South Road Properties (SRP). He warns that the situation poses serious environmental risks and worsens the city’s ongoing waste management crisis.

In a proposed resolution, Councilor Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr. asked the Cebu City Council’s Environment Committee to look into reports that massive piles of mixed garbage have gathered once again at Pond A in the SRP. The inquiry aims to help create new laws to solve the issue.

Temporary storage turns into open dumpsite

The trash buildup comes despite earlier statements from the city administration that the site had already been cleared of waste. Alcover noted that the area was only meant to be a temporary transfer station. Under existing regulations, garbage should remain at the site for no longer than 24 hours before being hauled to the municipality of Aloguinsan for final disposal.

However, recent inspections showed that the garbage stays in the area for extended periods. Alcover said the setup has effectively turned the transfer station into an open dumpsite. .

Threats to nearby nature and mangroves

The proposed resolution raised heavy concerns that portions of the garbage piles have already spilled into nearby mangrove areas. The waste could threaten nearby coastal ecosystems and mangrove habitats

Alcover also pointed out that dumping waste at the SRP goes against earlier orders from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7, which commanded the city to stop dumping operations in the area.

Accountability for private haulers and officials

The investigation seeks to find out if private haulers, barangays, contractors, and city departments are properly following waste disposal protocols and environmental laws.

Additionally, the resolution aims to:

Review measures to stop further damage to the environment.

Ensure transparency in garbage hauling contracts.

Identify long-term waste disposal solutions for Cebu City.

Once approved, copies of the resolution will be sent to the Office of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, the Department of Public Services, the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and Pinoy Basurero Corporation for action and compliance.

The waste crisis

Cebu City's garbage situation took a drastic turn for the worse following the tragic January 8 collapse of the landfill in Barangay Binaliw. The deadly trash slide killed 36 workers and one rescuer, injured several others, and forced authorities to suspend operations at the facility, which is run by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc.

Because of the suspension, Cebu City had to transport its garbage to other distant disposal facilities like Aloguinsan, using the SRP as a temporary stopping point.

This new arrangement caused hauling and disposal expenses to skyrocket. The city now pays around P3,906 per ton to haul and dispose of waste in Aloguinsan, compared to the previous P1,100 per ton rate it paid at the Binaliw landfill.

What Happens Next?

Mayor Archival previously disclosed that the city’s hauling contract with Aloguinsan has already been fully consumed based on its volume allocation. This has prompted the city government to consider returning to the Binaliw landfill, especially after the DENR partially lifted its cease-and-desist order.

The DENR-EMB 7 recently allowed limited operations in a separate, engineered landfill cell under strict environmental and safety conditions while rehabilitation work continues at the main facility.

However, Cebu City's planned return to Binaliw is currently on hold. Several city councilors have delayed the resumption of dumping operations due to lingering concerns over safety, a lack of transparency, and the fact that the final investigation findings regarding the deadly January trash slide have not yet been released. CAV