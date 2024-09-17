Councilor tells buyer: ‘Check papers first’

IN RESPONSE to recurring “land scams” in Lapu-Lapu City, a city councilor has advised lot buyers to verify the legitimacy of documents before purchasing a property.

On Sept. 10, 2024, several individuals who claimed to be scammed by a real estate developer sought help from City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan regarding the alleged fraudulent act.

Based on initial investigations, the real estate company they were dealing with does not have a license to sell any property, and the land they are offering to sell lacks a land title.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group earlier asked SunStar Cebu to withhold the name of the company pending its probe.

According to initial reports, approximately 500 individuals have allegedly been scammed by a real estate company that sold parcels of land that were swamps that had not yet been developed.

SunStar Cebu also tried to get the side of the company; however, as of writing, the alleged owner of the agency has not yet provided an official statement.

City Councilor Celestino Aying, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 17, said that buyers should not easily believe sellers who advertise lots sold at a cheap price.

“Scammers are selling properties at suspiciously low prices, leading to significant losses for buyers,” said Aying in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Buyers are advised to ensure that the land is properly registered with the Registry of Deeds before making any purchase, he added.

Aying further stressed that upon buying these properties interested landowners should always stay vigilant in checking legal documents from the source.

Aying said he and other council members will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18, to determine what steps the legislative office can take.

Aying also said that a good approach to solve this problem involves a mass information campaign to inform people that, for secure land transactions, they must verify the legitimacy of the seller. / DPC