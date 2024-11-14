Councilor to DOH: Probe hospital deposit demands

A CEBU City councilor has urged the Department of Health (DOH) 7 to investigate hospitals that demand deposit before attending to patients’ needs and deny government financial assistance to indigent patients.

To ensure compliance with the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law, the Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office has been ordered to inspect hospital practices.

In a privilege speech during the Cebu City Council’s regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, Councilor Rey Gealon said he received a complaint about a patient denied healthcare due to a lack of financial resources.

Gealon said St. Vincent General Hospital (SVGH) along R. Landon Street in Barangay Sambag I, marked “not for government assistance,” on the bill provided to the patient.

This means, he said, that the specific charges on the bill are not eligible for coverage by government assistance programs such as Philhealth, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) medical assistance for indigent patients, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s medical assistance, or Cebu City’s City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (Champ).

“Asa man mosulod ang programa unta nga Champ? Asa mosulod ang ayuda gikan sa DSWD? Kay kining mga tawhana mga kabus, walay igong ikabayad sa maayong tambalanan (Where will the Champ program be implemented? Where will the aid from the DSWD go? Because these people are poor and cannot afford good medical care),” said Gealon.

The modus operandi of the hospitals is to let the patients, or any accompanying family members, pay the patient’s progress billing on a daily basis, Gealon said.

He said the hospital personnel would visit the patients’ room daily and ask for them to pay the balance.

Government Assistance Accepted

In a statement, St. Vincent General Hospital (SVGH) clarified that it fully accepts government assistance that supports patients.

SVGH explained that the daily statements of account (SOA) indicating “not for government assistance” applies to preliminary SOAs, not the final bill.

“This stamp is there to prevent duplicate assistance requests. When a patient is ready for discharge, we provide a final SOA that can be used to seek government support,” SVGH said.

SVGH further said that the hospital partners with programs like from the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients, DSWD, and Champ, and other programs under the Universal Health Act to ensure quality healthcare and financial risk protection and assistance.

Assistance limitation

Gealon also directed the Champ office to submit a report on the current availability of funds.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera noted that city hospitals do accept Champ, but the program’s assistance has a limited amount.

Councilor Joy Augustus Young shared his experience from last year, where two hospitals informed him they do not accept government assistance, citing unpaid debts from the City Government.

Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos said they need to engage with hospitals, agreeing with the notion that healthcare should be a right, not a privilege.

Republic Act 10932 prohibits hospitals and medical clinics from demanding deposits or advance payments for patient confinement or treatment in certain cases.

“Unfortunately, despite the clear provisions of this law, we continue to hear of patients turned away, denied admission, or given limited care simply because they cannot afford to make a deposit,” said Gealon.

He added that, in a worst-case scenario, some facilities refuse or discourage the use of government assistance, undermining a vital support system that helps families cover essential medical costs.

“When lives are on the line, financial status should never be a barrier to healthcare,” said Gealon.

Gealon emphasized that non-compliance with the law is not just a violation but a profound breach of trust, compassion, and humanity.