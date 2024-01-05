Councilor to DPWH 7: Implement roundabout project in SRP

A LOCAL legislator has called for the implementation of a roundabout project in South Road Properties (SRP) to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

In a proposed resolution, City Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination Committee (TMCC), urged the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) to implement the roundabout project in SRP, Cebu City.

Gealon said the roundabout project remained unimplemented despite City Council’s approval in 2021.

He said the project was conceived by DPWH 7 in 2019 to address traffic congestion in SRP, specifically along F. Vestil St. near SM Seaside City Cebu, and was presented by DPWH 7 Director Edgar Tabacon in August 2021 before the City Council.

In light of the escalating traffic situation and the potential for vehicular accidents in the area, Gealon asked DPWH 7 to expedite the implementation of the approved project at the SRP junction of F. Vestil St. and sought a detailed timeline for the project's execution within 15 days of receiving the resolution. (AML)