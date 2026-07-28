Councilor to file ordinance targeting fake products

BUSINESSES caught selling counterfeit and illegal goods in Mandaue City could face fines, permit revocation and possible imprisonment under a proposed ordinance being drafted by a councilor.

The measure aims to strengthen the City’s campaign against the distribution, sale and storage of counterfeit and illicit products following recent joint operations by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), which led to the seizure of contraband in Central Visayas.

City Councilor Carlo Fortuna, who is drafting the ordinance, said it would cover a wide range of counterfeit and illegal goods, including untaxed cigarettes, fake food seasonings and health supplements sold without the required government approvals.

“Starting with illegal and illicit cigarettes and even counterfeit items like Magic Sarap (a seasoning product) that were recently uncovered, we are now crafting an ordinance targeting any form of illegal, fake or counterfeit commodity,” he said.

The ordinance, said Fortuna, would apply across the supply chain, including wholesalers, distributors, retailers and sari-sari store owners.

He said inspections at the public market last week did not uncover counterfeit goods, but he urged business owners to ensure the products they sell come from legitimate sources.

Proposed penalties

Under the proposed ordinance, violators could face penalties under existing national laws, along with sanctions under the local measure. Fortuna said the proposal carries a maximum fine of P5,000 and imprisonment of up to one year, subject to applicable laws.

Businesses found violating the ordinance could also face administrative action affecting their permits to operate.

“Your business permit will be revoked,” Fortuna said, adding that the City would review a business permit once authorities determine that a business is selling counterfeit products.

Health products included

The proposed ordinance would also cover health products and dietary supplements sold without approvals from the Food and Drug Administration and other government regulatory agencies.

“Anything that is fake, counterfeit, or in violation of intellectual property laws falls under this measure,” Fortuna said. / ABC