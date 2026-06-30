Councilor urges boost in mental health budget amid rising school violence

THE recent Tacloban shooting and rampant violence, harassment, and bullying among students have highlighted the need for the decisive implementation of mental health policies.

Cebu City Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona, chair of the Committee on Health, called for stronger support and increased funding for mental health programs in Cebu City during a privilege speech at the City Council’s regular session on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

“Every peso we allocate for mental health is not an expense; it is an investment in human lives. It is an investment in preventing suicide, reducing violence, addressing bullying, strengthening families, and building a healthier and more resilient Cebu City,” Cellona said.

Cellona cited the recent Tacloban shooting incident on June 22, as well as viral social media videos showing students being bullied and harassed by their peers.

She emphasized that mental health programs can not only improve academic outcomes but also save lives.

She added that people often overlook the fact that children need more than just advice; they need a listening ear and someone they can trust.

“To our teachers and school administrators, your influence goes beyond academics. A simple act of kindness, a moment of listening, or a timely intervention can alter the course of a young person's life,” Cellona said.

City Mayor Nestor Archival acknowledged the widespread violence among students in schools during a press conference on Monday, June 29.

He announced that the City will conduct a consultation with psychometricians, psychologists, and lawyers on July 2 at Cebu City Hall to discuss strengthening school safety measures. (Jinelle Rhea Simbajon, UP Cebu intern)