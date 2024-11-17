Councilor urges streamlined caroling permits application

A LOCAL legislator has urged the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Board (CCAMB) and relevant government agencies to streamline caroling permit applications online, intensify the information drive, and continue to monitor identified mendicancy “hotspots” in the City.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon passed four resolutions on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, urging the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) to explore streamlining the online process for securing caroling permits, from application to issuance for the convenience of Cebuanos.

He also urged the BPLO to conduct an information drive and issue infographics relating to acquiring permits for caroling under City Ordinance 1631 or the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance.

Moreover, Gealon urged the CCAMB to launch an information drive on the scope of City Ordinance 1631 regarding street caroling and to highlight mendicancy “hotspots” in Cebu City ahead of the holidays.

He also directed the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to monitor these hotspots closely to safeguard motorists, pedestrians, passengers, and street carolers during the holiday season.

Gealon said the CCAMB has identified 31 hotspots for mendicants in Cebu City, and there is a need to strictly implement City Ordinance 1631 against “able-bodied mendicants” and those who give alms.

He said many individuals are expected to do caroling in the streets during the holiday season, especially since caroling is one of the most well-loved Christmas traditions in the country.

“It is imperative that securing the permits must be easy and accessible,” he said.

On Nov. 4, 2024, SunStar Cebu reported that the CCAMB announced a prohibition on street caroling and other forms of mendicancy in the city without first obtaining a permit from the Cebu City Government.

Violators of the ordinance face penalties, including a fine of P1,000, up to five days of imprisonment, or eight hours of community service, subject to the court’s decision.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia assured that obtaining the permits will be simple, accessible, and free of charge.

He also hinted at making the process available online to ensure convenience.

Garcia explained that the permits are intended for monitoring purposes to prevent abuse, especially with the holiday season approaching.

Additionally, the ordinance imposes restrictions on caroling activities, such as banning caroling on public vehicles, prohibiting it between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., and ensuring compliance with the city’s guidelines. / EHP