Councilor urges Supreme Court to begin judiciary complex construction at SRP

CEBU City Councilor Sisinio Andales has urged the Supreme Court to finally begin the long-delayed construction of the Judiciary Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP), saying it is time for Cebu’s courts to have a permanent and dignified home.

In a privilege speech delivered before the Cebu City Council on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Andales recalled that after the 2013 earthquake damaged the Marcelo Fernan Palace of Justice at the Capitol compound, around 30 Cebu City trial courts were temporarily relocated to the Qimonda IT Center near the pier area.

The building, he said, was never meant to serve as a courthouse but became known as the Cebu City Hall of Justice.

The government pays about P1.2 million in monthly rent for the use of the private commercial building an arrangement Andales described as “functional, but far from ideal.”

“Let us not forget: the Supreme Court has long expressed its intention to build a dedicated Judiciary Complex complete with modern, high-tech, and comfortable courts in Cebu,” Andales said.

He reminded that in 2019, then Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña, on behalf of the City Government, and Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, representing the Supreme Court, signed a deed of donation for 1.5 hectares of land in the SRP for the construction of the complex.

Andales said that despite the generous donation and the clear need for better court facilities, the plan has remained unrealized.

He pointed out that the courts continue to operate at the Qimonda IT Center, with rent payments still ongoing, while the envisioned Judiciary Complex designed to be purpose-built, secure, accessible, and dignified has remained only on paper.

The councilor appealed to the Supreme Court, with the support of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City and Cebu Chapters, the Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court, and Mayor Nestor Archival, to begin the process of building the Judiciary Complex.

He proposed that the rental payments currently being made to Qimonda be redirected toward the initial phases of construction.

“This is not merely a matter of infrastructure,” Andales said. “It is a matter of institutional respect. Our judges, lawyers, litigants, and citizens deserve a space that honors the gravity of the law and the sanctity of due process.”

He urged both local and judicial authorities to act without further delay, emphasizing that the land is ready, the need is urgent, and funding can start with existing resources.

Following his speech, Andales filed a resolution formally appealing to the Supreme Court, IBP Cebu City and Cebu Chapter, the Executive Judge, and Mayor Archival to commence and support the construction of the Judiciary Complex.

The resolution also directs that copies be furnished to the Supreme Court, the Office of the Court Administrator, IBP, and the Office of the Mayor for their consideration and appropriate action. (CAV)