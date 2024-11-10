Councilor wants task force to improve flyover spaces

AMID concerns about street dwellers occupying spaces under a flyover, a councilor has urged Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to create a task force to improve the aesthetic and functional use of these areas.

In a resolution approved on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, Councilor Rey Gealon urged the mayor to consider transforming the space under the flyovers into open public areas, free from obstructions and conducive to community activities.

Gealon said some areas are used as chicken coops and storage for unused, damaged, destroyed, or dilapidated household garbage near the flyovers.

Several flyovers in the city are also affected by illegal structures, garbage, and informal settlers occupying the spaces underneath, he added.

On Oct. 26, the Cebu Environment Sanitation and Enforcement Team (Ceset) apprehended a couple, who were bringing with them a one-month-old child living under the flyover near the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority regional office in Salinas Drive, Cebu City.

Along with the couple were several young individuals allegedly engaging in solvent abuse.

The flyover at the Archbishop Reyes Corner Pope John Paul II Avenue, adorned with Chinese cultural motifs featuring a Chinese dragon, phoenix, and panda, was handed over to Barangay Luz on Oct. 18, a week before the couple was apprehended.

Garcia already ordered the barangay officials to monitor the project. / JPS