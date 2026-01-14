Councilor’s car clamped at City Hall sparks debate on parking rules

A MINOR parking incident involving a Cebu City councilor has sparked discussions over city parking regulations and enforcement procedures.

Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the Committee on Transportation and a member of the Traffic Management Council, had his private vehicle clamped during a City Hall session, despite reportedly being instructed to park in a designated area.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 13, 2026, when the councilor’s vehicle, along with another private vehicle belonging to Councilor Harry Eran, was parked in a section reserved for councilors.

However, the area had been partially blocked for Novena activities at the nearby church, prompting city traffic enforcers to clamp the vehicles.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Raquel Arce clarified that the clamp was not a mistake.

“Dili ni palpak. GI clamp man gyud. Dili gyud unta ko mo hisgot ani nga hitabo kagahapon thinking nga na okay na, pero wala gyud palabya sa usa ka konsehal nga wala laing trabaho ang pagpangita og batok sa administration ni Mayor Nestor Archival,” she said in a statement on her Facebook post.

(This is not a failure. It was actually clamped. I really wouldn’t have mentioned what happened yesterday, thinking it had been resolved, but a certain councilor, who apparently has nothing else to do, is still looking for ways to go against Mayor Nestor Archival’s administration.)

Arce added that stickers issued by the City, called Vehicle Passes, allow entry to City Hall’s restricted parking area but are not a parking permit.

Arce explained that if an enforcer does not recognize that a vehicle belongs to a councilor, it will still be clamped, emphasizing that only councilors have special privileges to park in areas designated for emergency vehicles.

She also called for understanding, noting the city’s limited parking space.

“Dili ni normal situation. Karon panahona, nahasul gyud mo, mao nga gipa-share ko kamo sa emergency vehicles dili gyud masud ang 100 vehicles if ang tanan mo park gikan alas 8 a.m. hangtud alas 5 p.m.,” she said.

(This is not a normal situation. At this time, you will really get stuck, which is why I shared that with you -- emergency vehicles won’t be able to get through if all 100 vehicles are parked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Councilor Pepito described the incident as a miscommunication.

“We were told to park there as per mayor’s instruction, while our regular parking area was in use. The enforcers were informed, but the clamp proceeded. Raquel just told us she would explain,” he said.

The City Hall traffic management team reiterated that its personnel were simply enforcing rules, not targeting councilors personally.

“Taas among respito ninyo. Hinaut nga kining pagpadayag sa akong habig dili ni isipon sa halandong konsehal nga ni bangga ko niya. Pit Senyor Konsehal. Let’s make peace, kons not war,” Arce added.

(We have the highest respect for you. I hope that by sharing my thoughts, the honorable councilor won’t think that I’m attacking him. Pit Senyor, Councilor. Let’s make peace, not war.)

She stressed that Vehicle Pass stickers are meant to regulate access and maintain order, particularly in emergency parking areas, while councilors are encouraged to coordinate with enforcers to avoid similar incidents in the future. (CAV)