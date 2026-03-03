Councilor’s killer arrested in drug bust

A MAN identified as the alleged hitman responsible for the fatal shooting of a village councilor in Barangay Sawang Calero on January 3, 2026 was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by police around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Sitio Almacin, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Gelven Mansanero, 26, tagged as a high-value individual and a resident of Lower Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Authorities recovered from Mansanero sachets of shabu weighing 60.06 grams, with a standard drug price of P408,408. Also seized were a .45-caliber pistol with a magazine and one round of ammunition.

According to Police George Ylanan, chief of the Cebu City Police, four suspects were involved in the killing of Councilor Ramon Diamante. Two of them were earlier arrested on January 10, 2026 -- JR Nabua, alias “Bunso,” and Antonio Pilapil -- who are now detained at the Cebu City Jail.

After the arrest of the two suspects, they identified Mansanero as the gunman, a claim later confirmed through CCTV footage.

Police said Mansanero went into hiding after learning that the victim was a councilor of Barangay Sawang Calero and that his accomplices had already been arrested.

However, Cebu City police continued their manhunt and later learned that he had returned to his usual activity of selling illegal drugs. This prompted authorities to set up a buy-bust, which led to his arrest.

“Kinahanglan nato siya i-lure para mogawas sa iyang lungga kay na involve man sad ni siya sa pagpamaligya og drugas, so through the efforts of Police Station 6 ang lead unit nato ani, mao to gi transact siya sa illegal drugs,” said Ylanan.

(We had to lure him out because he was also involved in illegal drug activities. Through the efforts of Police Station 6, which served as the lead unit, we transacted with him for illegal drugs.)

Mansanero also allegedly disclosed to police the person who ordered the killing, claiming that the councilor was a police asset and was responsible for his previous arrest, which led to his imprisonment.

Ylanan said Councilor Diamante was active in the barangay’s campaign against illegal drugs and had significantly contributed to arrests conducted by the Sawang Calero Police Station.

For his part, Mansanero admitted to committing the crime but said he was only following the orders of the mastermind.

He said he was paid P60,000 through an e-wallet after shooting Diamante. He added that he was shocked to learn from the news that the victim was a barangay councilor. Because of this, he allegedly asked for an additional P30,000 to hide from police who were pursuing him.

“Gisugo rako sir. Ingun niya nga asset kuno to, nya ako nangihanglan sad ko’g kwarta maong nabuhat sad to nako. Pagka hibawo nako nga konsehal to, didto na sad ko nahibung kay kung nakahibawo ko nga konsehal to, di nako buhaton gyud,” said Mansanero.

(I was just ordered, sir. They said he was a police asset. I also needed money, that’s why I did it. When I found out he was a councilor, I was surprised. If I had known he was a councilor, I would not have done it.)

The suspect apologized to the councilor’s family and promised to make amends while in jail.

Police said Mansanero is a member of a gun-for-hire group allegedly led by a drug lord who is currently inside prison. (AYB)