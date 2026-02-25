Councilors push for Binaliw reopening

CEBU City councilors are pushing to reopen a three-hectare portion of the Binaliw landfill by March 2026 as an interim solution to a worsening garbage crisis that could cost the City P1.2 billion this year. The facility has been closed since a massive trash slide on Jan. 8, 2026, killed 36 people.

During a session on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, the council requested assistance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR 7) to expedite Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu’s compliance with rehabilitation requirements so operations can resume under stricter safety protocols.

The council unanimously approved a motion urging the DENR to expedite PWS’s compliance with rehabilitation requirements.

“We are requesting DENR 7 to help us expedite the requirements so that operations can resume as soon as possible, given the urgency of the situation,” said Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Councilor Phillip Zafra said Mayor Nestor Archival had been informed by PWS Cebu that a three-hectare area remains available for temporary waste management. However, any reopening is contingent on the DENR lifting the existing cease-and-desist order.

The three hectares are part of the 17-hectare landfill operated by PWS Cebu, which was suspended by the DENR following the landfill’s collapse.

Niño Abellana Jr., general manager of PWS Cebu, earlier told councilors that the company had formally written to the DENR to seek amendments to its environmental compliance certificate (ECC) and secure clearance for the rehabilitation and expansion of the landfill site.

In the same executive session, Abellana said rehabilitating the Binaliw landfill would take between six months and one year. Since the January 2026 trash slide, the City has faced a choice between high-cost hauling to distant sites or returning to a facility with a compromised safety record.

The City’s financial situation has become dire since the closure. Currently, waste is hauled 60 kilometers to Aloguinsan at a cost of P3,906 per ton — more than triple the P1,100 rate previously paid at Binaliw. Tumulak warned that at the current rate of 600 to 650 tons per day, annual spending could reach P1.2 billion, exceeding the City’s P517 million solid waste budget.

Interim solutions have also encountered roadblocks. A potential deal with the Asian Energy Landfill in Consolacion fell through due to payment issues and overcapacity. As a result, the City has used a lot near Pond A at the South Road Properties as a temporary station, drawing complaints from residents about foul odors. While officials acknowledged the sensitivity of reopening a site where lives were lost, they said strengthened environmental safeguards and stricter DENR oversight would be mandatory to prevent another disaster.

Dilemma

The Binaliw situation serves as a case study of the “Not In My Backyard” (NIMBY) dilemma and the fragility of urban infrastructure. For Cebu City, the closure of its primary disposal site created an immediate domino effect:

Financial strain: Hauling waste to Aloguinsan costs P3,906 per ton, compared to the P1,100 previously paid at Binaliw.

Budget deficits: Projections suggest that if the current hauling arrangement continues, the City could spend P1.2 billion annually on waste — more than double its allocated P517 million budget.

Public health risks: The City has been forced to use a temporary transfer station at the South Road Properties (SRP), leading to complaints from residents about foul odors and potential disease vectors.

The bigger picture

Cebu City’s reliance on a single private landfill highlights a systemic lack of diversified waste processing. While many modern cities are moving toward waste-to-energy (WTE) plants or aggressive recycling and composting programs, many local government units (LGUs) remain dependent on traditional landfilling.

The Jan. 8 disaster also underscores the critical importance of regulatory oversight. The trash slide was not an isolated incident caused by bad weather but a symptom of structural failure in waste heap management. As urban populations grow, the volume of waste often outpaces the technical capacity of existing landfills to safely contain it. The current debate is not just about where the trash goes, but whether the private-sector partners tasked with managing it can be held to rigorous engineering and safety standards.

What to watch

The most immediate factor is the DENR 7 decision on the three-hectare proposal. Regulators must determine whether a portion of a site under a cease-and-desist order can be safely separated from the disaster-stricken area.

Beyond the regulatory hurdles, watch for:

Budget realignments: How the council will cover the nearly P700 million shortfall if Binaliw does not reopen soon.

Liability and rehabilitation: Whether PWS Cebu can demonstrate completion of mitigation measures to prevent another slide.

Long-term strategy: Whether this crisis will prompt the City to invest in alternative waste technologies to reduce total tonnage, rather than simply relocating the same 600 tons of daily trash.