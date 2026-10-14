Councilors question 2027 budget priorities

CEBU City councilors questioned the proposed funding for drainage maintenance and garbage management in the City’s P15.74-billion investment program for 2027, raising concerns over whether spending priorities reflect the City’s pressing needs.

During the City Council’s regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, Councilor Mikel Rama questioned the proposed P10 million for drainage maintenance and flood-control manpower, comparing it with P77.2 million for the Barangay Affairs Office (BAO) and P40 million in confidential funds under the Office of the Mayor.

The allocations are included in the proposed Annual Investment Program (AIP), which outlines the City Government’s planned programs, projects and activities for the coming year.

Rama questioned the expected outputs listed for the BAO, which he described as involving variety, comedy and drama shows.

“There is a discrepancy in the prioritization considering P10 million in drainage and flood control compared to P77.2 million for comedy and drama shows and P40 million for confidential funds,” Rama said.

The proposed spending also drew scrutiny over the manpower available for drainage maintenance and the funding intended to address solid waste management.

Presiding officer Philip Zafra said the drainage maintenance section of the Department of Engineering and Public Works had only 35 personnel. He said he had proposed hiring at least 500 workers to help address drainage maintenance and garbage problems.

Allocation

Rama also questioned the proposed P2 million for solid waste management enforcement and P6 million for segregation and diversion.

He compared these allocations with P133.8 million proposed for motor vehicle purchases across city offices, including P81 million under the Office of the Mayor. The latter amount includes P30 million for electric vehicles, according to Rama.

He also questioned a proposed garbage truck purchase under Barangay Cambinocot, raising concerns about how waste-management resources were distributed across the City.

Rama further questioned the proposed P836 million for job order personnel across city departments, saying the expected outputs needed to be clearer to establish what public services the spending would deliver.

Breakdown

The councilors’ concerns centered on whether the proposed allocations adequately addressed drainage, flooding and waste-management problems. Their remarks did not establish that the questioned allocations were unlawful.

The proposed AIP totals P15,736,682,534, with about P8.17 billion allocated for institutional development and management. Social development accounts for P4.90 billion, while environmental management receives P1.50 billion and economic development P1.16 billion.

These sector-wide figures cover broad spending categories and do not, by themselves, establish the precise amounts intended for individual drainage, flood-control or waste-management projects.

Approval

Aside from the proposed allocations, Councilor Harold Go questioned whether all members of the Cebu City Development Council (CCDC), including barangay officials and district representatives, had been invited to the meeting where the investment program was prepared.

Go sought attendance records and related documents to establish who participated in the process.

The CCDC adopted the resolution endorsing the proposed AIP on Sept. 17 during its fourth regular full council meeting.

During Tuesday’s session, the City Council initially considered referring the proposal to its committee on budget and finance for further review. Councilor Winston Pepito later withdrew the motion to refer it and the body approved the endorsement of the AIP.

The action allows the proposed investment program to proceed through the budget process but does not constitute final approval of Cebu City’s 2027 annual budget or determine the final appropriations for individual programs and projects. / CAV