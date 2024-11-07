Councilors seek action vs. individuals behind ‘flawed’ bridge work plans

Following the termination of the contract for the unfinished bridge project in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, local legislators are seeking to hold accountable the City Hall personnel responsible for creating the program of work and estimates (Powe).

During the regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, City Councilors Nestor Archival and Jocelyn Pesquera agreed that disciplinary actions must be imposed against individuals who made the Powe and “flawed plans.”

The City terminated its contract with the SBD Builders after the P24 million reinforced deck girder bridge in Sitio Candarong to Tanay Road in Pulangbato remains unfinished, more than a month since the set extended deadline on Sept. 30.

The council now wanted to dig deeper into the flaws of the project’s implementation.

An executive session will be conducted on Dec. 4, summoning the SBD Builders, Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) head Lowell Corminal, the City Hall personnel in charge of the Powe, Pulangbato barangay officials, and personnel from the City Administrator’s Office.

Archival said the current planning of the project was flawed at the start, resulting in delays and prompting the termination of the contract.

Archival would also like to determine the challenges and flaws encountered by the SBD Builders in the implementation of the project that resulted in delays.

“The problem basically is the plans are wrong…supposed to be that the contractor has no fault at all,” Archival said.

“Who are we to blame? That is why we would like to go deeper,” he added.

Archival also said the DEPW should avoid a “trial and error” approach in the planning and implementation of projects like the one in Pulangbato.

“Our engineering department [does] not understand what they are doing,” said Archival.

Pesquera echoed Archival’s sentiments, reminding the DEPW through Councilor Jerry Guardo that before the rebidding of the project in Pulangbato, the revised Powe has to be submitted to the City Council for approval.

“It is a requirement before rebidding,” said Pesquera.

Archival also said the proposal to revise the plans, create a new Powe of the project, and rebid the project was similar to the Toong Road Project, in which a contractor built a steep road worth P150 million, but due to the flaws in the design plan, it was revised and funded around P75 million for another contractor to make necessary corrections.

In the Pulangbato bridge project, Archival said the City Government has spent a substantial amount, but it remained unfinished.

The original deadline based on the contract, the SBD Builders was supposed to complete the project on May 11 after the contract was awarded in September 2023, but it was extended for another 60 days or Sept. 30. However, the completion rate of the project was only 36 percent.

As of Oct. 7, when the Pulangbato Barangay Council passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to the unfinished project, the project currently has a negative slippage of 63.98 percent.

Terminated

Pesquera said the contract has already been terminated due to several infirmities, delays, and incompatibility in the mode of the implementation of the project.

But SBD Builders owner and manager Shaun Doherty told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Nov. 7, that their contract was not terminated, but rather it was no longer extended after it ended.

Pesquera explained that during the executive session on Oct. 30, SBD Builders informed the council of the termination of their contract.

Pesquera said there was a proposal to review and revise the mode of project implementation and other plans and move to rebid the remaining funds to a new contractor.

In the barangay resolution, chairman John Barry Miñoza said the unfinished bridge construction has forced vehicles and pedestrians to use unsafe and makeshift alternative routes, which pose safety risks due to the increased likelihood of accidents, necessitating urgent action.

Doherty said DEPW had not heeded their prior request last January 2024 to change the project’s methodology due to risk factors, resulting in delays.

He also said the DEPW’s plan was flawed at the start as implementing the project was dangerous to the nearby residents.

“Their methodologies are not applicable as it was based on the design made in 2019. However, we are in 2024, and there are a lot of residents near the bridge’s vicinity, and our cranes can no longer enter the area,” Doherty said in a text message.

Doherty said that during their meetings with Corminal and Danny Richard Urot, the in-charge of the project design, they were requested to assist in the revision of the implementation design into a “cast-in-place” plan.

“We agreed to this despite our contract not being a design-and-build arrangement. We incurred expenses in producing the revised plan, and they asked me to expedite its completion. However, after we submitted the revised plan to the DEPW, they decided not to extend the contract,” said Doherty.

The “cast-in-place” plan will allow the contractor to cast a concrete bridge deck and install it immediately within the vicinity of the project area instead of a pre-casted concrete bridge deck to be transported to the area.

“We were relieved by this decision, as it allows us to focus on our other projects, considering the challenging political environment in Cebu City,” said Doherty.

“As contractors, we strive to complete our work swiftly so that people can benefit from it. We did not agree to be involved in their political affairs. We worked on that project using our own resources,” he added.

In terms of payment, Doherty has yet to bill the City Government for the actual expenses of the project.

Earlier, Doherty told SunStar Cebu that around P14 million had been spent on the project, with 51 percent of the work completed, yet the SBD Builders had only been paid P6.9 million so far.

Last Oct. 9, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said he was considering terminating the P24 million contract with SBD Builders for the unfinished bridge project after he visited the area and found no workers in sight despite delays.

The unfinished bridge was supposed to replace the old steel bridge that was severely damaged due to Typhoon Odette in December 2021, and it was supposed to be completed within 240 calendar days from Sept. 15, 2023.

The bridge lying above the Butuanon River connects Pulangbato residents in and out of the main road going to Barangay Pit-os, Talamban, and downtown Cebu City.

Aside from the Pulangbato bridge, SBD Builders was also the contractor for the rehabilitation of the rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The track oval project faced multiple controversies, including reports of damaged rubber surfaces even before the Palarong Pambansa in July, as well as delays in repairs following the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo event.