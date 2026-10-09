Councilors seek safety check on CCMC

TWO Cebu City councilors are seeking an urgent assessment and a repair plan for the city hospital after reports of defects in the facility’s electrical, mechanical, plumbing and fire protection systems.

The proposed resolution, authored by Councilors Harold Go and Dave Tumulak, asked Mayor Nestor Archival to direct the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) management to submit, within 15 days, a list of temporary safeguards and urgent repairs.

Go and Tumulak submitted the resolution after electrical engineer Brian Pasilan presented findings from a 2025 audit of CCMC’s electrical system to the council on Sept. 29, 2026.

Audit findings

According to the audit, water has entered the low-voltage switchgear room, and backup power equipment is not working. It also found defects in the bus duct system, improper wiring and conduit installations, inadequate grounding and incomplete fire pump wiring.

Technical plans and commissioning records were also reported missing or inconsistent, making it hard to confirm whether the installed systems meet safety and operational requirements.

Protecting patients, staff

The resolution calls for prompt technical verification and says the findings should not be treated as a final determination of liability. In the meantime, the council wants the City to identify immediate measures to protect patients and hospital staff.

It further states that the repair plan should cover the generator set and its panel, elevator reliability, the switchgear room, grounding, bus ducts, fire pumps and connections to the fire detection system. For each item, the City Government must name the responsible office, interim safety controls, target completion date, required testing and estimated cost.

A written assessment should also identify equipment or areas that may need to be isolated or placed under restricted use, according to the resolution.

The resolution also asks for recommendations on contingency power and patient transfer planning, among other protective measures. Any clinical decision involving patient care must be coordinated with hospital leadership so essential services continue safely.

It cited a preliminary estimate of P24 million to P30 million to fix the bus ducts, a figure that requires independent technical validation.

Bus ducts are enclosed systems that carry and distribute electrical power within a building. Defects in them can affect the reliability and safety of a facility’s power distribution.

Other concerns

Beyond the electrical problems, Go and Tumulak also raised reported deficiencies in mechanical, plumbing and fire protection works installed during earlier construction phases. The resolution said these may also affect the completion of Phase 5 of the hospital project.

The council said it has yet to receive a complete set of supporting documents. These include audit working papers, approved plans, contracts, variation orders, inspection and acceptance records, test results, and responses from the contractors and offices concerned. The council needs them to verify the reported defects, determine the corrective work required and establish who is responsible. / CAV